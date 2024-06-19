Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ALL THE DETAILS!

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to get married on June 23 to longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal.

The couple has been dating for several years and are ready to embrace the next phase of their relationship.

They reportedly enjoyed their respective bachelorette and bachelor's party on June 17, so what's next?

Namrata Thakker gives us all the wedding details.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sonakshi and Zaheer will apparently have a registered marriage on June 23, followed by a grand celebratory party in the evening for their friends and family at Bastian: At The Top restaurant in Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Before the wedding, we hear that an intimate haldi ceremony will take place at Sonakshi's Bandra residence on June 20. Only close friends and family will be in attendance.

As for the decor, Sona has picked something unconventional for haldi, ditching the usual yellow and pink colour palate. Sounds interesting, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

For the wedding decor, the duo have decided to go for an ivory theme, which sounds classy, dreamy yet minimalist. The dress code for the guests will be formal and festive but not red as specified in the leaked wedding invite.

Allegedly, the venue will host around 100 paparazzi in the lobby to click the guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Now the guest list. Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Poonam Dhillon, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and the entire cast of Heeramandi including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are expected to the attend the wedding bash at Bastian.

Salman Khan, who launched both Sonakshi and Zaheer in Bollywood, has also been invited but the superstar may miss the event as he's busy with shooting for his film with Rashmika Mandanna. Bhai's entire family is likely to grace the party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Despite rumours about Sonakshi's family being upset for not being informed or invited to the wedding, we hear the Sinha family will definitely be there to bless the happy couple as confirmed by family friend and film-maker Pahlaj Nihalani.