Rediff.com  » Movies » What Kapil Dev Thought Of Chandu Champion

What Kapil Dev Thought Of Chandu Champion

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 19, 2024 12:56 IST
Ranveer poses...Tara's spring in London...Amy celebrates...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After Shabana Azmi, Kapil Dev praises Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion: 'Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more.

While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more. Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film.

'What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!'

Kartik replies: 'Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us sir!!! Thank you Sir.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

After getting engaged to Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick in January, Amy Jackson enjoys a bachelorette party with her friends in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

'I'm the curator of my own misery,' sighs Sanya Malhotra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Ranveer Singh gives us a pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma delights in Mumbai's favourite monsoon snack.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sharma's 'sweet spring afternoons recently' in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from her Ibiza trip.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon smiles for the camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol celebrates World Sauntering Day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara twins with husband Vignesh Shivan as they go on a lunch date.

