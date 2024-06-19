What Kapil Dev Thought Of Chandu Champion

Ranveer poses...Tara's spring in London...Amy celebrates...

After Shabana Azmi, Kapil Dev praises Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion: 'Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more.

While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more. Hats off to @kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film.

'What an incredible performance by @kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!'

Kartik replies: 'Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us sir!!! Thank you Sir.'

After getting engaged to Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick in January, Amy Jackson enjoys a bachelorette party with her friends in Paris.

'I'm the curator of my own misery,' sighs Sanya Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh gives us a pose.

Adah Sharma delights in Mumbai's favourite monsoon snack.

Tara Sharma's 'sweet spring afternoons recently' in London.

Sayani Gupta shares a throwback pic from her Ibiza trip.

Raveena Tandon smiles for the camera.

Kajol celebrates World Sauntering Day.

Nayanthara twins with husband Vignesh Shivan as they go on a lunch date.