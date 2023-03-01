News
Rediff.com  » Movies » FRIENDS Missing As Courteney Gets Star

FRIENDS Missing As Courteney Gets Star

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 01, 2023 11:50 IST
Courteney Cox, who played Monica in F.R.I.E.N.D.S., was honoured with the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, and Courtney's old buddy Laura Dern were the guest speakers at the event.

But where were David Schwimmer, who played Courtney's older brother Ross on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. or Matt LeBlanc (Joey) or Matthew Perry (Chandler)?

The three male leads on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. seem to have given Courtney's big shining moment a miss -- deliberately or what?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame features a terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalk of a Hollywood street.

The embeded stars are to honour the accomplishments of actors, musicians, directors, producers and others in the entertainment industry.

 

IMAGE: Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony. All photographs: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Left to right: Laura Dern, Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair Lupita Sanchez Cornejo at the event.

 

IMAGE: Monica, Phoebe and Rachel on stage.

 

IMAGE: Courteney with her daughter Coco Arquette.

 

IMAGE: Courteney and her partner singer Johnny McDaid.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
