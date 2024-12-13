What's Vaani Doing?

How Allu Arjun starts his mornings... Hina's health update... Tiger goes black...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Here[s Vaani Kapoor 'collecting serotonin' (go ahead, look it up!) and 'some cute pics' in her carefree style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Not sure if I'm a mood or just moody,' Kajol wonders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun's beautiful morning starts with a conversation with his mother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

We love Tiger Shroff's all-black ensemble!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's mantra: 'Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shares a cute throwback picture from her Dil Chahta Hai days and reveals, 'I still remember the moment this photo was taken. We were shooting the song Jaane Kyu log pyar karte hai in Sydney.

'Like all shoots we had to hurry & finish within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on finishing the shoot asap. Of course I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think of was food.

'Once the shoot was over I was asked to do a few still/photos. I made a face & said I'm starving. Can we do this later? Someone said, It will only take a second. Just look at the camera & think of a yummy chocolate croissant. And that's exactly what I did when this photo was taken.

'This photo always reminds me of enjoying & appreciating the little things that bring us so much Joy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, gives a health update: 'The last 15-20 days have been the toughest for me in this journey both Physically and Mentally. The Scars Did Come and I gave my All to face them without being Scared. After all, how can I give in to the unimaginable physical limitations and psychological trauma I had to go through.. I FOUGHT it, and I still am.

'To get through all the Pain n much much more , I have to find the balance to continue the cycle of Positively with deliberate Smiles in the hopes that real Joy would naturally Follow. And it did.

'That's my message to my self and to all of you out there .. Life doesn't simply go On just by saying it does, we need to make that Choice irrespective of the circumstances everyday, over and over again. Hope you get a similar strength to fight the battles you face in your life. Hope we all Remain, Victorious.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi is Decembering like no other December! Get it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suniel Shetty/Instagram

No, he is not posing, Suniel Shetty is simply trying to remember his lines.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan explores Tanzania, one boat ride at a time.