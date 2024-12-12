Mohanlal's Message To Pushpa 2 Lovers

'My simple prayer is that...'

Mohanlal's long-awaited directorial debut Barroz finally has a release date.

The film, which was announced by the actor sometime in April 2019 was delayed due to several reasons.

"Barroz is releasing in Hindi on December 27 in Mumbai," Mohanlal announced at a trailer launch at PVR Inox, Andheri, north west Mumbai.

Interestingly, Mohanlal's first film Mannil Virinja Pookal, in which he played a negative character, had released on December 25, 1980.

Manichitratazhu, which went on to be remade in several languages later, also released on December 25, 1993.

Was it a conscious choice to pick the magic date for his directorial debut?

"Frankly, it wasn't planned," Mohanlal says.

"Initially, we were to release it on December 19. It is all pre-destined. It's the Almighty's wish."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal.

Barroz is based on a novel by the same name -- Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure written by Jijo Punnoose.

In the film, Mohanlal Barroz is a ghost who has been guarding Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure for over 400 years.

"It is a 3D film shot with two cameras. It's a special film for me," he said revealing details about how he carefully collaborated with an international crew of artists and technicians from across the continent.

"It's not a children's film; it's a fantasy story inspired by a Portuguese legend. Adults and children will enjoy the film. This is a film for the child in you," the superstar adds.

Akshay Kumar, who has starred in several remakes of Mohanlal's films, was the perfect guest for the event.

After watching the trailer, Akshay exclaims, "Wow! Hindustan me aisi filmein kum banti hai."

Despite being a non-Mumbaikar, it was a treat to see Mohanlal playing the perfect host in the Maximum City, which has served as the backdrop for several of his blockbusters.

"He (Mohanlal) kept insisting that he would organise a premiere show for me. I told him, there was no need for that. Main isko theatre me hi dekhunga. I am going to watch it with my daughter. It's going to be a great experience. Children are going to love the film. If my daughter is happy, I am happy," Akshay says, while promoting the film.

Has Akshay watched any of Mohanlal's Malayalam films? He tells us here:

Interestingly the film's music is composed by pianist Lydin Nadhaswaram.

"Lydin was only 12 when we started working on the film. He is 17 now. He's a very talented musician," Mohanlal says.

"Since the original story is in Portuguese, we have used fado, Portuguese folk music that has a strong connection to sea and water. It's about longing, waiting, expectations... we start with a fado song, and end with it," Mohanlal explains passionately as he sings a few lines of the Malayalam song Isabella.

Watch Mohanlal Sing!

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shaan and Producer Jayantilal Gada join Akshay and Mohanlal.

Mohanlal then patiently introduces the key artistes and technicians who helped him execute his vision.

It is interesting how he has collaborated with 12-time National Award-winning Cinematographer Santosh Sivan and National Award-winning director T K Rajeev Kumar who worked as an assistant director in My Dear Kuttichatan, India's first film to be shot in 3D.

Mohanlal, who has worked in over 360 films in his career spanning over four decades, is proud of how Malayalam cinema has evolved over the years.

"The first Indian film to release in Cinemascope was in Malayalam (Thacholi Ambu). India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichatan, is in Malayalam," Mohanlal informs us.

Mohanlal reveals the magic of Malayalam cinema:

Like Pushpa 2, will Barroz create a new wave in Malayalam cinema?

"Not just Pushpa, my simple prayer is that every film should run (do well). The wheel should keep turning. We have so many great technicians and artistes in India but somebody should continue to bring out different films that can be shown to the world," Mohanlal says as he fold his hands humbly in gratitude.

When asked if he has a message for young film-makers, Lalettan -- as Malayalis refer to him -- responds in his inimitable style: "I'm not that old."

Barroz will release in theatres on December 25, 2024, in 3D and IMAX formats in English and Malayalam. The Hindi language version releases on December 27.