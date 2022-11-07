News
What's Sunny Doing In Goa?

What's Sunny Doing In Goa?

By Rediff Movies
November 07, 2022 16:54 IST
Stars love to travel, and document their adventures on social media. Take a look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is off to Goa to shoot for MTV Splitsvilla X4.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares a picture from a subway station in New York City and notes, 'It's not a weekend in #nyc if you aren't a bit tipsy strutting the subway stations in boots, carrying a large pizza from @joespizzanyc!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar explores London on her day off from the shoot of Baap Manus and writes, 'Don't forget as I always say... Keep it Stylish...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut meets Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and tells us, 'He extended his support for our team as we begin our outdoor schedule very soon in various locations across Assam ... Such an honour and privilege to get his support and encouragement. Many thanks sir.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani enjoys nature in Dehradun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman at the premiere of his directorial debut Le Musk with wife Saira, who has written the film with him.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap with Dalai Lama; delegates at the Dharamshala International Film Festival met His Holiness on Sunday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Gotta love every moment spent in my spirit city, Jaipur,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna and husband Varun Bangera visit Tirupati to seek Lord Balaji's blessings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

'I am practicing how to drink a Prosecco (never to let the glass go, kas ke pakadna, zindagi bhar chhodna nahin types) and how to serve a Turkish coffee (both at the same time),' Swastika Mukherjee tells us from Cardiff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgoankar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar twirls under Australian skies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain enjoys kahwah in Srinagar.

Rediff Movies
