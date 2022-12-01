News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz

The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 01, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
B. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag
C. LOC: Kargil
  C. LOC: Kargil
 
A. Tere Bin Laden 2
B. The President is Coming
C. Loins of Punjab Presents
  A. Tere Bin Laden 2
 
A. Gunehgar
B. Chaahat
C. Angaaray
  A. Gunehgar
 
A. Rascals
B. Desi Boyz
C. EMI
  B. Desi Boyz
 
A. Yaarana
B. Wajood
C. Rajkumar
  C. Rajkumar
 
A. Biwi No 1
B. Ghatak: Lethal
C. Duplicate
  B. Ghatak: Lethal
 
A. Dil Aashna Hai
B. Dil Ka Kya Kasoor
C. Rang
  A. Dil Aashna Hai
 
A. Ram Jaane
B. Darr
C. Mr and Mrs Khiladi
  B. Darr
 
A. Naseem
B. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
C. Mammo
  B. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
 
A. Vicky Donor
B. Badhaai Ho
C. Bewakoofiyan
  C. Bewakoofiyan
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'
'We have to make great films; good is not good enough'
Watched These Vikram Gokhale Movies?
Watched These Vikram Gokhale Movies?
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
FIFA WC: How Argentina saved their best for Poland
FIFA WC: How Argentina saved their best for Poland
'I've Been Living With AIDS For 30 Yrs'
'I've Been Living With AIDS For 30 Yrs'
'Imran has divided the Pakistan army'
'Imran has divided the Pakistan army'
'Am I too aggressive with my SIPs?'
'Am I too aggressive with my SIPs?'

More like this

'Money and power, nothing worked'

'Money and power, nothing worked'

'This World Is Driven By Greed'

'This World Is Driven By Greed'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances