The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Mangal Pandey: The Rising B. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag C. LOC: Kargil C. LOC: Kargil A. Tere Bin Laden 2 B. The President is Coming C. Loins of Punjab Presents A. Tere Bin Laden 2 A. Gunehgar B. Chaahat C. Angaaray A. Gunehgar A. Rascals B. Desi Boyz C. EMI B. Desi Boyz A. Yaarana B. Wajood C. Rajkumar C. Rajkumar A. Biwi No 1 B. Ghatak: Lethal C. Duplicate B. Ghatak: Lethal A. Dil Aashna Hai B. Dil Ka Kya Kasoor C. Rang A. Dil Aashna Hai A. Ram Jaane B. Darr C. Mr and Mrs Khiladi B. Darr A. Naseem B. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro C. Mammo B. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro A. Vicky Donor B. Badhaai Ho C. Bewakoofiyan C. Bewakoofiyan

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com