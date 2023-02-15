News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's On Sanya's Mind?

What's On Sanya's Mind?

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 15, 2023 16:24 IST
Karishma keeps warm in Kashmir... Amala makes a friend in Bali... Hina surfs in the Maldives....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra, lost in thought in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna prefers the snow, and holidays in Gulmarg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Husband Varun Bangera keeps her warm!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

'Im so blessed! The best birthday month ever! period! says Nora Fatehi with her gaggle of girls in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza at a cricket game in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul makes a friend in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma looks back at her Dubai holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan finds paradise in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Then she can't help but pun: 'Internet is outdated.. I surf the real deal.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Dream. Wish. Pray,' Parineeti Chopra finds peace in Punjab.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor takes a selfie in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor at a sangeet ceremony in Ahmedabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rannvijay Singha/Instagram

Rannvijay Singha gets romantic with wife Priyanka in Paris.

REDIFF MOVIES
Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News

