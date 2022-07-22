Anupam Kher Takes on Kangana's Indira

Mouni raises the temperature... Saiee wants to kiss... Aditi bonds with Gigi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

After Kangana Ranaut unveiled her look as Indira Gandhi in her new film, Emergency, it was Anupam Kher's turn to reveal his.

He will play Bharat Ratna Jayaprakash Narayan, who spearheaded the movement against the Emergency.

'BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in @kanganaranaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th!' Kher writes.

Kangana reveals more about the politician, saying, 'If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash. Presenting @anupampkher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting for Shehzada in Haryana, is missing his 'Coffee Partner' Katori Aaryan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari cuddles up with Gigi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy knows just how to raise the temperature!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani takes a break from promoting Ek Villain Returns.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag, who's back in Mumbai after her sojourn in Ladakh, returns to work.

She finishes a legal drama with Chaitally Parmar and Vikas Bahl for Sony Liv and writes, 'And it's a wrap!! The amazing feeling of something coming together- from paper to screen. It been an absolute pleasure working with this team. Can't wait for you all to see this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets sun-burnt from 'post run fun'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar takes a dip in a pool and writes, 'sun's so pretty i might kiss it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithiviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares a picture of a late night work-out.

He also chats with Ravi Basrur, who will be composing the music for his forthcoming period drama, Kaaliyan, based on the life of the warrior, Kunjirakottu Kaali. It will be directed by S Mahesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan celebrates wife Upasana's birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn starts shooting for Bholaa and asks, 'Guess who's directing whom?'

Devgn directs this film, co-starring Tabu, Sharad Kelkar and Sanjay Mishra.