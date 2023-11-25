News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Mrunal Doing In Kashmir?

What's Mrunal Doing In Kashmir?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 25, 2023 12:17 IST
Aditi honoured in Dubai... Sonal turns poet...Kalki goes surfing...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur shoots for an ad in Gulmarg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari is felicitated for her contribution to the Indian entertainment industry at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

'Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink,' says Amyra Dastur from Chandigarh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

'I'm deeply honored to be here in Ooty, embarking on the journey of shooting my next mega budget film as a lead actor alongside not one, but two incredible superstars & ultra renowned director. My heart is filled with gratitude for this opportunity, and I'm elated to bring this project to life,' says Urvashi Rautela wearing a pink latex dress and heavy gold jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan turns poet in Varanasi, she writes, 'निगाहों से खींची है तस्वीर मैंने, ज़रा अपनी तस्वीर आकर तो देखो ... तुम्हीं को इन आँखों में तुमको दिखाऊँ, इन आँखों में आँखे मिला कर तो देखो ...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra plucks tea leaves in Darjeeling and writes, 'I travelled to the foothills of the Himalayas to experience the magical mystical Makaibari Tea Estate.

'Walking through the Lush green gardens, plucking tea leaves in the moonlight and experiencing the refreshing taste of Honest Tea @honestteaindia an iced green tea with organic green tea sourced from Makaibari'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin goes surfing in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari goes horse riding in Kashmir with daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh.

