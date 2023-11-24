News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vicky Prays For Sam Bahadur At Golden Temple

Vicky Prays For Sam Bahadur At Golden Temple

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 24, 2023 15:15 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Director Meghna Gulzar sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the release of their film Sam Bahadur.

Vicky shared a string of pictures from his visit to the Golden Temple on Thursday which he captioned, 'Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon.'

 

 

 

Interestingly, General Sam Manekshaw, the subject of Sam Bahadur, was born in Amritsar on April 3, 1914.

The film covers the legendary military commander's life between the ages of 20 and 60, and ends with the 1971 War, which India won.

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi.

The film releases in theatres on December 1, two days before the 52nd anniversary of the 1971 War.

Photographs: ANI Photo

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
