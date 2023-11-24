Vijay, Oppenheimer... Lots On OTT!

From Vijay's fiery latest to atom bomb origins, brace yourself for some explosive action on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma gives us her recommendations.

Leo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Lokesh Kanagraj's Leo treats Vijay fans to his brand of heroics in a no-holds barred entertainer when the one man army takes on a pair of nemesis after his life and loved ones are put at risk.

Oppenheimer

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Every Christopher Nolan movie is a spectacular work of art that gets talked about from inception to glory.

Catch his creation number twelve centred around the genius and guilt of American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer aka the Father of the Atomic Bomb on various platforms for a rental fee.

The Village

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Arya makes his OTT debut in the six-part series where a family's road trip goes horribly long after they land in a cursed village infested with creepy creatures and shocking secrets.

My Demon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A handsome demon loses all his powers and learns only a haughty heiress can fix the problem.

Over the course of their charming conflicts, My Demon sets the stage for a romantic K-drama.

Borderlands

Where to watch? YouTube

Language: Multiple languages (with English and Hindi subtitles)

Samarth Mahajan's riveting National Award-winning documentary deserves a dekko for its poignant exploration of ordinary people sharing extraordinary stories about life at the border ranging from Imphal to Nepal to Jodhpur.

Streaming free on YouTube, you just cannot miss it.

The Velveteen Rabbit

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

A stuffed toy's ardent desire to become flesh and blood willed by its doting owner -- the beloved children's classic by Margery Williams -- is every bit as heart-breaking as a movie.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The internationally renowned Korean drama about a killer game that drives its desperate participants to embrace its do-or-die ethics has inspired a reality show that spares lives but doesn't go easy.

The Vaccine War

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Vivek Agnihotri's pandemic-time drama looks at the challenges involved in the making of a vaccine at the peak of COVID-19.

Sanctuary

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A rom-com of the BDSM variety, Sanctuary oscillates between deliciously dark and sexually kinky over the course of a erotic night where a couple -- a sly dominatrix and submissive hotelier -- are on the brink of breakup.

Fukrey 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Brace yourself for tons of toilet humour and puerile politics in the third film of the Fukrey franchise reuniting the goofy best friends and their constant nemesis: Bholi Punjaban.

No Bears

Where to watch? Mubi

]Language: English

Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi plays a fictionalised version of himself as an observer moving to a rural border town and finding two parallel love stories in progress.

Pulimada

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A resentful cop, a stranded tourist, a man-eating tiger on the loose pretty much summarises Joju George's new psychological thriller on Netflix.

Sathiya Sothanai

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

An innocent man finds himself caught in the web of unfair blame and corruption after he hands over a murder victim's belongings to the police.

Samosa and Sons

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

An ever reliable Sanjay Mishra contributes to the satire's anti patriarchy stance as a ghost manipulating his small-town son into having a son against the wishes of his progressive thinking wife.

Partner

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Hansika Motwani and Yogi Babu play one and the same person in Partner.

Here's why: thieves and BFFs find themselves in an oddball situation when a robbery at a scientist's goes awry and an experiment turns one of them into a woman.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A bassist must take on seven evil exes of the pink-haired cutie he's in love with in this eight-part animation based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels.