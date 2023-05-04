Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Meet The Contestants

Rohit Shetty returns with the 13th season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and the contestant line-up seems quite interesting.

Namrata Thakker introduces you to the confirmed contestants of the latest season.

Shiv Thakare

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shiv Thakare/Instagram

Shiv Thakare started his television career with the reality show MTV Roadies Rising in 2017, but unfortunately, didn't win.

He shot to fame in 2019, when he won Marathi Bigg Boss Season 2.

On the show, Shiv fell in love with his co-contestant Veena Jagtap and even got her name tattooed during a task.

However, the two parted ways.

In October 2022, Shiv entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as a contestant and reached the finals. But he lost the trophy to his good friend and rapper, MC Stan.

Interestingly, Shiv is also an entrepreneur. The 33-year-old launched his own deodorant brand called B Real in 2021.

Though Shiv aspires to become an actor, he is a dancer-choreographer and owns his own studio in his hometown Amravati in Maharashtra.

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruhi Chaturvedi/Instagram

Born in Jaipur, Ruhi Chaturvedi is a model-turned-actress, who was a finalist of Miss India Worldwide in 2010.

She made her acting debut in 2012 with the musical thriller, Aalaap.

But it was in 2017 that Ruhi became a household name after playing an antagonist in Zee TV's hit show, Kundali Bhagya.

On the personal front, Chaturvedi married longtime boyfriend Shivendraa Saainiyiol in 2019.

Anjum Fakih

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjum Fakih/Instagram

At the age of 19, Anjum left her house to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

She made her television debut in 2010 with a small role in Mahi Way.

Anjum later took a break and made a comeback in 2015 with the Star Plus show Tere Sheher Mein.

But she grabbed the limelight after playing the antagonist in the hit Zee TV show, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

She went on to act in popular TV shows like Devanshi, Kundali Bhagya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

In 2020, she made her web debut with the show Kashmakash followed by Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Anjali Anand

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Anand/Instagram

Daughter of the late actor Dinesh Anand, Anjali started her acting career with the Web show Untag in 2017.

The same year, she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's soap, Dhhai Kilo Prem on Star Plus, followed by the super-hit show, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, alongside Mohit Malik.

She's an ardent animal lover and has a pet dog named Dobby.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyrraa M Banerji/Instagram

Apart from acting in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films, Nyrraa Banerji is also a singer and Kathak dancer.

In 2007, she made her acting debut by appearing in an episode of the horror show, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai.

In 2019, she made her big screen debut with the Telugu film Aa Okkadu.

She made her Hindi film debut in 2012, with Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Nyrraa has starred in television shows like Divya Drishti, Pishachini and Excuse Me Madam.

Soundous Moufakir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram

Born and brought up in Morocco, Soundous did her MBA in finance before starting her career in modelling.

In fact, she worked as a financial analyst but soon moved to India to pursue a career in modelling and acting.

In 2022, she participated in MTV's reality show Roadies X9 season 18. Though Soundous didn't win, she made her mark on the show.

Earlier this year, she was seen in another MTV reality show, Splitsvilla X4. The 28-year-old won the dating show along with her partner Hamid Barkzi.

Rohit Bose Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Bose Roy/Instagram

Rohit Bose Roy needs no introduction. He's an established television and film actor, who has been in showbiz business for almost three decades.

After making his acting debut with the 1994 film Jazbaat, Rohit went on act in many films like LOC Kargil, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Dus Kahaniyaan, Fashion, Calendar Girls and Kaabil.

As a part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan, Rohit even directed a short film called Rice Plate.

On the small screen, Rohit appeared in popular shows like Viraasat, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Kittie Party, Kkusum, Sanjivani, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Hitler Didi.

Married to fellow actor Manasi Joshi Roy, the 55-year-old actor has a daughter who is studying at Brown University in the US.

Arjit Taneja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjit Taneja/Instagram

Delhi lad Arjit started his modelling career in 2010. He moved to Mumbai in 2012 to pursue acting and landed a small gig in Channel V's show, V The Serial.

In 2013, he played a small part in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and later participated in reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla 6.

In 2014, Arjit finally got the big break as he acted in hit Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, followed by shows like Kaleerein, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 and Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Taneja will make his film debut this year with Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.