Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Kriti Celebrating?

What's Kriti Celebrating?

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: March 02, 2023 11:13 IST
Raima, Varun have a pet day... Kreethy shares a pic... Plabita eats oranges...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates 8 million followers on a beach.
'Thank u for showering me with your love over the years. Big big shoutout to the many amazing vibrant fan clubs who leave no stone unturned.
'I'm truly impressed and grateful for your creativity!
'You keep me motivated and make me feel oh-so-loved.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

Raima Sen spends her day with Dasho.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's cuddle buddy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kreethy Suresh/Instagram

Meet Kreethy Suresh's co-star in Dasara.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borathakur/Instagram

'Eating oranges in the winter sun is a must do when in Assam!!' says Plabita Borathakur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manju Warrier/Instagram

Manju Warrier at the Taj.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta's 'Throwback to great light and short hair!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu shares a 2022 picture from Calgary, Canada.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree shares a picture from a flight.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

Neena Gupta is a 'Totapari'.

