Who Will Sing Naatu Naatu At The Oscars?

M M Keeravaani is getting ready for the big night at the Oscars on March 12.

"The closer it gets, the more I feel we will bring the Oscar home. Is this a lot of pressure on me? Not at all.The world is dancing to Naatu Naatu. No one can take away what rightfully belongs to the song," he tells Subhash K Jha.

The song will be sung live at the Dolby theatre, where the Oscar ceremony will be held, by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who originally sang the song.

"The singers will perform the song. I won't be joining them. I don't think I'm in the right shape to be doing a live performance. Some day in the future, after I get time to work out, you may see me on stage. Not now. Not at the Oscars," Keeravaani explains.

"The RRR team and I have been attending so many awards in the US, and the song has unanimously been hailed as the musical sensation of the year. The other nominated songs are wonderful, but Naatu Naatu has introduced a new sound to the West."