Radhika-Sanya Go Disco Dancing!

Radhika-Sanya Go Disco Dancing!

By Rediff Movies
March 01, 2023 10:54 IST
Shraddha gets the blues... Kajol spends the day with her love... Mini shares her memories...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika Madan shares a picture from Sanya Malhotra's disco-themed birthday party and writes, 'Sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila! @sanyamalhotra. Ps- The theme was Disco. Lots of Sona to the ones who guess who I went as.'

Can you guess who she dressed up as?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

'Are selfies still a thing?' asks Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wears her blues and says, 'Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

'Do what you love, love what you do! I love playing dress up,' says Elli AvrRam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is a 'bedhead baby'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Like Pranutan's earrings?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra admits to the camera: 'I have never done a toothpaste ad.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol is 'spending the day with your first love... The camera!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

R Madhavan goes clean-shaven and tells us, 'New look for a new project. Finally. Super excited.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur takes in a view of Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli turns into a 'part-time scarecrow'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary with a shaadi picture with Kabir Khan and writes, 'Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren't the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music.

'But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabir's extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.

'That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety.

'We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!

'I wore my naani's jewellery, my friend @vidyatikari did my make up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor.

'It took me an hour to take the pins off and I looked electrocuted on my wedding night. I styled my own wedding outfits. We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards, sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!

'This was way before we became film-maker & TV host and we weren't really worried about whether we would 'make it' in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together.

'It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can't fathom how all this time has passed.. In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too).

'And looks like we made it! Happy 25th @kabirkhankk.

'PS: Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard. So #Kamini #25 #BetterTogether.'

Rediff Movies
