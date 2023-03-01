Bollywood Releases, Coming Up This March

March is going to be an exciting month, thanks to a good mix of theatrical and OTT releases.

Joginder Tuteja lists your March entertainment menu.

Taj: Divided By Blood

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: March 3

Taj: Divided By Blood sees Naseeruddin Shah play Akbar and Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali in a filmi-style Web series.

Asheem Gulati plays Salim.

The Mughal drama goes beyond the tragic love story, and includes Akbar's search for a suitable successor.

It also stars Dharmendra, Rahul Bose, Sandhya Mridul and Taaha Shah.

Gulmohar

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: March 3

Sharmila Tagore makes a comeback to the movies with the OTT film, Gulmohar, where she plays a matriarch who wishes to live life on her own terms.

Rahul V Chittella steps in as director with Manoj Bajpayee playing Tagore's son.

Simran, who made an impression in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, has an integral part to play in the family drama, as does Suraj Sharma.

What's Love Got To Do With It

Release date: March 3

Shekhar Kapur directs an international cast of Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Ali and Shazad Latif in a story about arranged marriage.

The film has done the festival rounds, seen a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and picked up the Best Comedy award at the Rome film fest.

Now, Indian theatres can enjoy this British rom com.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Release date: March 7

Holi is going to be extra colourful, as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar eyes an early release on a Wednesday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor get together for the first time, directed by Luv Ranjan, who pretty much specialises in the romance genre. Pritam's music is quite good too.

Ranbir delivered a biggie Brahmastra last year and should resume his innings with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Release date: March 17

The promo of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has just been released and it tells the real life story of a lady who fights the State of Norway to reclaim the custody of her children.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani, it has Rani Mukerji doing a film outside her home production house Yash Raj Films after a long time.

This Ashima Chibber directorial seems to be a touching take, loaded with Rani's dependable acting chops.

Zwigato

Release date: March 17

Kapil Sharma started his Bollywood career with a successful film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, but his next, Firangi went completely unnoticed.

Six years later, he will be seen on the big screen once again with Zwigato where he plays a lower middle class food delivery boy.

A light drama with a hint of pathos to it, this Nandita Das directorial has made rounds of the festival circuits.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: March 24

Maddock Films' 2021 OTT release Shiddat got some raves when it came out, and now, the production house reunites with the film's lead Sunny Kaushal to come up with a thriller.

Yami Gautam, who has been making a name for herself in the drama-thriller genre, thanks to A Thursday and Lost, is cast opposite him.

The story revolves a flight attendant and her boyfriend, who must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt. But the plan goes horribly wrong when the plane gets hijacked.

Bheed

Release date: March 24

The very dependable Rajkummar Rao gets together with Bhumi Pednekar in yet another in a realistic story, directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Bheed is set during the lockdown in India, and co-stars Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur, Kritika Kamra and Kumud Mishra.

Bholaa

Release date: March 30

March will end with a bang, with Ajay Devgn's directorial Bholaa.

The actor has left no stone unturned to make this one big.

He has charted a 100-day promotional plan for the action drama and the results have been impressive so far.

The action drama looks all set to go to the next level, and set the momentum for the next big arrival, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.