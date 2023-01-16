What's Bollywood Celebrating?

While Shah Rukh Khan was away in Dubai attending the opening ceremony of the DP World International League T20, his family was partying with Kajal Anand, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

The Khans weren't the only guests at this party.

It seems *everyone* was invited!

Ananya Panday looks pretty in a green, off-shoulder dress.

Her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Shanaya Kapoor follows close.

Her parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor with Seema Sajdeh.

Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda seem to have developed quite the bond.

The director, who is launching Shweta's son Agastya in The Archies, also brought in the New Year in Thailand together.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with Shweta's children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Agastya's The Archies co-actor, Khushi Kapoor

Suhana Khan wears a message on her dress.

Her brother Aryan Khan, puts in a casual look.

Their mum Gauri Khan.

Rani Mukerji seems to be feeling Mumbai's sudden chill.

Karan Johar jackets up too.

Ayan Mukerji.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh look thrilled, possibly from the success of their film Ved.

Kubbra Sait.

Shamita Shetty.

Fardeen Khan returns to the party scene.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kunal Kapoor.

Kajal Anand, who is fondly called Putlu, was reportedly once a member of Sanjay Dutt's legal team. Baba didn't make an appearance at her party.

Rima Jain.

Manish Malhotra and Niranjan Iyer.

Surily Goel.

Sandeep Khosla.

Avantika and Yash Birla reportedly partnered up briefly with Kajal Anand and Manish Malhotra to run a boutique store.