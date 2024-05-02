News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Bipasha Celebrating?

What's Bipasha Celebrating?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 02, 2024 13:42 IST
Film folk have been celebrating these last few days. Here's looking at just how.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu enjoys the Mauritian sun while celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary in the island.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha, who turned 37 on April 28, is celebrating in Athens.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

She treats herself to a cheat meal and...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Lots of dessert!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary, and their daughter Esha sends out a beautiful message: 'Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you.'

Hema Malini shares a video and writes, 'Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely gchildren surrounding us & drowning us with their love! Our fans & their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness Video by a fan.'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for Tum Haseen Main Jawan. They got married in 1980.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Maharashtra Day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan, who turns a year older on May 14, welcomes her birthday month.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza hosts a get-together at her home with Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and Divya Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun/Instagram

Sargun Mehta enjoys a break in Vietnam.

Husband Ravi Dubey writes, 'I miss u Sargun ..bohot ghoom li Vietnam ..wapas aao.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

What's on Disha Patani's mind?

