What's Bipasha Celebrating?

Film folk have been celebrating these last few days. Here's looking at just how.
Bipasha Basu enjoys the Mauritian sun while celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary in the island.
Samantha, who turned 37 on April 28, is celebrating in Athens.
She treats herself to a cheat meal and...
Lots of dessert!
Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary, and their daughter Esha sends out a beautiful message: 'Happy anniversary to my papa & mamma. I adore you, I love you & I just want to hug you.'
Hema Malini shares a video and writes, 'Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely gchildren surrounding us & drowning us with their love! Our fans & their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness Video by a fan.'
Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met in 1970, while shooting for Tum Haseen Main Jawan. They got married in 1980.
Ankita Lokhande celebrates Maharashtra Day.
Zareen Khan, who turns a year older on May 14, welcomes her birthday month.
Dia Mirza hosts a get-together at her home with Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sandhya Mridul, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar and Divya Dutta.
Sargun Mehta enjoys a break in Vietnam.
Husband Ravi Dubey writes, 'I miss u Sargun ..bohot ghoom li Vietnam ..wapas aao.'
What's on Disha Patani's mind?