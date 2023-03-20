What's Anushka High On?

Twinkle gives gyaan... Adah has a question... Soha wants you to guess...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is on a chocolate croissant 'high'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna is always ready with a tip or two about life.

Here's her latest: 'Baba Twinkdev shares some Thursday gyaan. People, fascinated by pleasing features and a nice laugh, frequently forget that they have to also share toilets and not just beds. How important are toilet habits when it comes to love ? Let me know in the comments below.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'If you punch yourself in the face and get hurt are you Strong or Weak?' wonders Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with Kunal Kemmu in a lift and asks you to guess if it's going up or down.

Whatever your guess may be, get ready for some laughs from Kunal this week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'No day like a good hair day,' feels Alaya F.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

Like Krsytle D'souza's dress?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

'An actor thinks emotionally, while a director thinks intellectually,' says Ajay Devgn as he gets ready with Bholaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a look from her new show Hunter and writes, 'Can't wait for you all to meet her on 22nd March #HunterOnAmazonminiTV'.