What's Anushka High On?

Twinkle gives gyaan... Adah has a question... Soha wants you to guess...
Anushka Sharma is on a chocolate croissant 'high'!
Twinkle Khanna is always ready with a tip or two about life.
Here's her latest: 'Baba Twinkdev shares some Thursday gyaan. People, fascinated by pleasing features and a nice laugh, frequently forget that they have to also share toilets and not just beds. How important are toilet habits when it comes to love ? Let me know in the comments below.'
'If you punch yourself in the face and get hurt are you Strong or Weak?' wonders Adah Sharma.
Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with Kunal Kemmu in a lift and asks you to guess if it's going up or down.
Whatever your guess may be, get ready for some laughs from Kunal this week.
'No day like a good hair day,' feels Alaya F.
Like Krsytle D'souza's dress?
'An actor thinks emotionally, while a director thinks intellectually,' says Ajay Devgn as he gets ready with Bholaa.
Esha Deol shares a look from her new show Hunter and writes, 'Can't wait for you all to meet her on 22nd March #HunterOnAmazonminiTV'.