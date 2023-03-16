Kangana Finds It Difficult To Say Bye...

Rekha watches Rani's film... Samantha visits a temple... Mismatched gets a third season...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut wraps up the shoot of Chandramukhi 2 with actor-director-choreographer Raghava Lawrence and writes, 'As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had.

'I didn't have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer -- actually as a back dancer -- but today he is not only a blockbuster film-maker/superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being.

'Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir... had such a great time working with you.'

Chandramukhi 2 is the Tamil sequel to the 2005 film starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Rekha watches Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway along with Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan shares a beautiful picture in a sari and puns, 'Is it too late to say I'm saree?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dev Mohan/Instagram

Samantha at the Sri Peddamma Talli temple in Hyderabad with co-star Dev Mohan before starting the promotions of her film Shaakuntalam.

'The promotions of #Shaakuntalam begins on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Peddamma Thalli.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'When your makeup & hair team ask you to wash your hair and come for tomorrow's shoot... Me at 5:30am,' posts Lara Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

'We weren't ready to say goodbye yet, so we're coming back for you! #MismatchedS03,' announces Prajakta Koli with co-star Rohit Saraf.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi goes multicoloured.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol wishes cousin Abhay Deol on his birthday: 'Happy birthday Dimpy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi shares a picture with Emma Thompson.

'My darling,I just saw the film and you are simply wonderful in it and it is absolutely fantastic. I'm very proud to be a part of it, it's so funny and moving and it goes straight into the heart.I am sure you are going to adore it too. Very very happy. Sending you all my love. Emma.'

'That's her message to me after she watched @Shekhar Kapur's #Whats Love Got To Do With It. Releasing at PVR cinemas in India on 17th March', Shabana tells us.