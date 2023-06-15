News
What's Ananya Praying For?

What's Ananya Praying For?

Source: ANI
June 15, 2023 14:34 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday visits the Bangla Sahib gurdwara in Delhi, and makes sure to document the trip.

Dressed in a white kurta pajama, she made a pretty picture.

 

Caught in prayer.

 

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller.

Excited about the project, Ananya had said earlier, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a film-maker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav as well as the comedy Dream Girl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

She will make her Web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae.

Source: ANI
