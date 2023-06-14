News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nani Sharmila's Play Time With Inaaya

Nani Sharmila's Play Time With Inaaya

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2023 13:11 IST
Just how does the ageless Sharmila Tagore bond with her pretty grand-daughter, Inaaya?

Soha Ali Khan gives a priceless peek into their time together while she, getting a similar priceless break, gets a pedicure done.

'Time with grandparents is so precious the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun -- and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!! #summerholidays #nanihouse,' Soha writes about Inaaya's time at nani's home.

 

The two get framed against a picturesque window.

 

Yoga done right.

 

Cozying up in bed.

 

Exploring the beautiful outdoors.

 

Food is tastier when nani feeds you.

 

Sharmila shuffles through her memories and gives Inaaya a glimpse of her nana, the legendary cricketer, Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi.

 

All this, while Soha gets her pedicure done!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

