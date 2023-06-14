Nani Sharmila's Play Time With Inaaya

Just how does the ageless Sharmila Tagore bond with her pretty grand-daughter, Inaaya?
Soha Ali Khan gives a priceless peek into their time together while she, getting a similar priceless break, gets a pedicure done.
'Time with grandparents is so precious the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun -- and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!! #summerholidays #nanihouse,' Soha writes about Inaaya's time at nani's home.
The two get framed against a picturesque window.
Yoga done right.
Cozying up in bed.
Exploring the beautiful outdoors.
Food is tastier when nani feeds you.
Sharmila shuffles through her memories and gives Inaaya a glimpse of her nana, the legendary cricketer, Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi.
All this, while Soha gets her pedicure done!