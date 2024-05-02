News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adi-Nadir family's open offer for Astec

Adi-Nadir family's open offer for Astec

By Dev Chatterjee
May 02, 2024 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Adi/Nadir Godrej family, along with other family members/trusts, has made an open offer to the shareholders of Astec Lifesciences to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake from the public as part of the family settlement agreement (FSA), according to an announcement to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Astec

Photograph: Kind courtesy, GodrejAstec

The offer, made at the price of Rs 1,069.75 per share, was triggered by the Adi/Nadir family's plan to acquire a 20.84 per cent stake in Godrej Industries (GIL) from the Jamshyd Godrej/Smita Crishna Godrej family, according to the FSA announced on Tuesday.

The open offer, if fully accepted, will cost Rs 545 crore to the Adi/Nadir family, the announcement said.

 

Rishad K Naoroji, another member of the promoter group of Godrej Industries, will retire from Anamudi Real Estates, a promoter entity, and only the Adi Godrej family will continue to be partners in Anamudi Retirals.

Anamudi holds a 0.57 per cent stake in GIL, which will be controlled by the Adi/Nadir Godrej family.

As a result of the FSA, the total voting rights of the Adi/Nadir family and Anamudi in GIL will increase to 52.01 per cent. Godrej Industries, in turn, holds a 64.88 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet (GAVL); a 23.7 per cent stake in Godrej Consumer Products, and a 47.3 per cent stake in Godrej Properties.

As a separate and distinct transaction from the family settlement, and with the aim of further consolidating their shareholding in GIL, the Adi/Nadir family intends to acquire a 12.65 per cent stake in GIL from RKN Enterprises, another member of the promoter group of GIL.

Consequently, the total voting rights of the Adi/Nadir family and Anamudi in GIL may further increase to 64.66 per cent, the announcement said.

The Adi/Nadir family’s stake in GIL prior to the transaction was 30.61 per cent, and after the completion of the underlying transaction, the total voting rights of the acquirers, along with Anamudi, in GIL will rise to 64.66 per cent, gaining full control of GIL, the open offer announcement said.

However, as both the acquirers (Adi/Nadir family) and the sellers (Jamshyd family) have been disclosed as promoters or part of the promoter group of GIL in its shareholding pattern disclosed to the stock exchanges for more than three years, the acquisition will be undertaken in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers)/Sebi (SAST) regulations.

Thus, the announcement said, the acquisition of shares, voting rights, and control over GIL by the acquirers is exempt from the requirement of making an open offer as per the Sebi (SAST) regulations.

Furthermore, GIL holds 64.88 percent of the issued share capital of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL), a listed entity.

Therefore, upon completion, the underlying transaction will result in an indirect acquisition of the majority of the voting rights in and control over GAVL by the acquirers.

However, as both the acquirers and the sellers have been disclosed as promoters or part of the promoter group of GAVL for more than three years, the acquisition will be undertaken in compliance with the Sebi (SAST) guidelines.

GAVL, in turn, holds a 64.75 per cent stake in Astec Lifesciences, and upon completion, the underlying transaction will result in an indirect acquisition of the majority stake in Astec.

While GAVL is disclosed as a promoter of Astec Lifesciences, the acquirers and the sellers (Jamshyd family) have not been explicitly disclosed as promoters or part of the promoter group of Astec Lifesciences in its shareholding pattern disclosed to the stock exchanges for more than three years.

Hence, an exemption in line with Sebi takeover rules may not be available, and therefore, this open offer is being made in accordance with the Sebi (SAST) regulations, the statement said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dev Chatterjee
Source: source
 
Print this article
Godrej Split Handled With Dignity
Godrej Split Handled With Dignity
Godrej split: Who gets to keep what
Godrej split: Who gets to keep what
Needed Quickly! Semiconductor Experts
Needed Quickly! Semiconductor Experts
Are MF Stress Tests Of Any Use?
Are MF Stress Tests Of Any Use?
Bowling to these legends feels normal: Harpreet Brar
Bowling to these legends feels normal: Harpreet Brar
Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna
Lookout notice issued against Prajwal Revanna
Uber Cup: Indian women's team go down in quarters
Uber Cup: Indian women's team go down in quarters

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'

'Markets Are Too Confident, Aggressive'

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances