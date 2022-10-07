What's Ananya Craving For?

#CoupleGoals with Arjun and Malika… Kareena's ready for something new… Aahana gets some 'vitamin sea'…

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Doesn't Ananya Panday look stunning?

She confesses, 'Randomly craving hot chocolate also my mom used to do this turquoise kaajal when she was 20 and I'm fully copying her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora are giving us #DreamyCoupleGoals.

The duo enjoys watching a Chelsea Football Club match in London.

'Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafcgame at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Arjun's Ki And Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan starts shooting for her new film in London under director Hansal Mehta's baton.

Sharing a picture from the first day of her shoot, Bebo writes, 'Day 1. Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let's do this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

That's what Bhumi Pednekar's casual London morning looks like!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's loving all the 'vitamin sea' as she holidays in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

'Put on your black dress and break shit,' advises Shruti Haasan because it's weekend time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Most of us spend our lives seeking perfection. Manushi Chillar, however, believes there is no such thing.

She explains, in the words of Stephen Hawking, 'One of the basic rules of the Universe is that nothing is perfect. Perfection simply doesn't exist. Without imperfection, neither you, nor I would exist.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares her post workout picture and says discipline is everything.

We totally agree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sham Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shares a priceless throwback picture.

'By God's grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City.

'Vishnu Vardhan was asstt director & Vicky was studying in 8th standard.

'No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershah & Sardar Udham.

'Destiny & God's blessings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Kapoor/Instagram

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor catches up with Bobby Deol in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi is honoured with Icon of Excellence award at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event.