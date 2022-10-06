COMING UP: October's Big Movie Releases

The season of festivities has kick-started and there is a flurry of movie releases in theatres.

Surprisingly, things have been rather quiet on the OTT front.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the big releases in October.

Godfather

Release Date: October 5

A remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer, Godfather features Chiranjeevi and arrived on Dussehra.

Lucifer was quite a stylish affair, but by the look of things, Godfather has been designed with a mass appeal in mind and that reflects in the characterisation as well as the action sequences.

Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the film.

Raksha Bandhan

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release Date: October 6

Eight weeks after its theatrical release, Raksha Bandhan makes its OTT debut on ZEE5.

The film had not done well at all in theatres despite arriving on Raksha Bandhan and with the Independence Day holiday in the course of the week as well.

One hopes though that the Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Raai film performs better digitally, as audiences watch it in the comfort of their homes.

Karthikeya 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release Date: October 6

The surprise hit of the year, the Telugu film, Karthikeya 2, found an audience for its Hindi version as well and had eventually managed a theatrical run of Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

Now, the part-mythology, part-fantasy drama will see an OTT release on ZEE5.

Such genre of films have a very good shelf life and it won't be surprising if Karthikeya 2 gets good streaming numbers over a period of time.

Maja Maa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release Date: October 6

Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit was seen as the central protagonist in the Web series The Fame Game.

Now she will be seen in Maja Maa, a film designed primarily for OTT.

She plays a would be mother-in-law in this slice of life film that promises to bring on humour along with drama.

Goodbye

Release Date: October 7

In Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan plays a man who has lost his wife.

One would expect a film with a subject like this to be rather morosem but Director Vikas Bahl has treated it as a 'funeral comedy' with a touch of Piku to it.

Rashmika Mandana steps in as the Big B's daughter.

Doctor G

Release Date: October 14

Will this Ayushmann Khurranna starrer bring back his audiences?

The Doctor G promo is hilarious and promises the kind of comedy Ayushmann excels in.

Ever since Gulabo Sitabo arrived on OTT, Ayushmann hasn't seen a theatrical success, with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek failing at the box office.

Things will take a turn for the better with Doctor G where he has Rakul Singh and Shefali Shah for company.

Double XL

Release Date: October 14

Just the teaser of this Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer has been unveiled so far, but there is already some curiosity about what Double XL has to offer.

The idea is clear that the film is about two overweight women who believe they have a life of their own despite the extra kilos in their body.

Code Name: Tiranga

Release Date: October 14

Last year was quite special for Parineeti Chopra, as she was seen in multiple outings like The Girl On The Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina.

Now, she will be seen in Code Name: Tiranga, a spy action thriller, where she will do heavy duty action against the core theme of patriotism.

Ram Setu

Release Date: October 25

It will be a big Diwali for Akshay Kumar.

The actor has already been seen in three theatrical releases (Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan) as well as an OTT release Kattputtli this year.

Ram Setu will be his fifth release of the year.

Director Abhishek Sharma blends in religious elements as well as action drama in this film, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Thank God

Release Date: October 25

Ajay Devgn plays Chitragupt in Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God, which reminds one of the Jeetendra's Lok Parlok and Venkatesh's Taqdeerwala.

Sidharth Malhotra returns after the blockbuster success of Shershaah and is now getting a big Diwali release date for himself.

Rakul Singh will also have an eventful October, since she returns here after Doctor G.