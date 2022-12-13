News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cirkus Wants *Your* Attention!

Cirkus Wants *Your* Attention!

By Rediff Movies
December 13, 2022 18:15 IST
As the release of their film draws near -- Cirkus is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 23 -- the team is in promotion mode.

After the trailer launch and the big Deepika Padukone announcement, Rohit Shetty took his film on the popular reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

 

Pooja Hegde looks cute in a pair of printed shorts and blazer.

The film's other leading lady, Jacqueline Fernandez, is sinking deeper into trouble and kept away from the media.

 

Ranveer Singh continues to have fun with fashion.

Do you know what his favourite avatar of Deepika is?

 

Varun Sharma, who has a double role in the film like Ranveer, won big at the recent ITA awards.

 

The captain of the ship, Rohit Shetty.

Cirkus is a remake of Gulzar's comedy Angoor; both have taken inspiration from Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.

 

If you think these are the main players in Cirkus, you're wrong.

The film has an amazing ensemble cast that includes Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Aashish Warang, Umakant Patil, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania and Brijendra Kala.

 

Team Cirkus with the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs judges -- Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan -- along the show's host, Bharti Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
