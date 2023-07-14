What To Expect From Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

IMAGE: Archana Gautam with Rohit Shetty on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Gautam/Instagram

Rohit Shetty is all set to premiere his stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

"This is our family business. My dad was an action and stunt director, so I followed his footsteps. Never thought that such a show would ever be made, and I would be offered to host it, not for one or two seasons but eight seasons," the filmmaker tells ANI.

"I am thankful to the audience and God that it has become so popular."

IMAGE: Rashmeet Kaur does a helicopter stunt on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmeet Kaur/Instagram

About the contestants on the show, he says, "In this season, 90 per cent of the contestants were new, whom I did not know earlier. There are many like Dino, a rapper who did the stunts very well. There is Rashmeet, a singer.

"Television actor Arjit's journey will be interesting to watch, how he was afraid of heights and then he gradually grows."

IMAGE: Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

The 13th season has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and features Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Rohit Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufaki.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premieres on Friday, July 15, on Colors TV.