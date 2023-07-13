'Love requires time management'

'In today's world, giving time is the most beautiful and priceless thing that you could give your partner.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parth Samthaan/Instagram

After winning hearts with his boy-next-door charm on television, Parth Samthaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt.

But before that, he impresses in Netflix's reality show Social Currency, which tests the social media calibre of influencers.

As Parth enjoys an exciting phase of his career, he admits to Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "You need to just play alongside destiny. With God's grace, you just hope for the best."

What does Social Currency mean to you and how does it bear meaning to your life?

That's a good question, actually.

We are in the moving trend where social media is something that gives us validation.

For me, that's a part of my life, but I have never taken it that seriously.

You will see me on social media for a good amount of time, and then I will disappear from it for a good amount of time.

But yes, this show was a learning experience. I dealt with different sets of characters and enjoyed working with them.

I learned to create content and make videos, which an actor doesn't do, because an actor is busy shooting. A script and a team are provided for us but here, I had to do everything on my own.

How frequently do you indulge in social media?

Not much, actually.

I only see a couple of posts and stories here and there.

But I see a lot of people around me spending a lot of time on social media.

For me, I tend to get knowledge from Google. Say, for example, if I hear a new word, I will try to find out the meaning or the story behind it on Google.

For me, Google is everything.

Social media has a critical aspect of a celeb's life. How do you keep up with the pressures it comes with?

I keep myself detached from it.

I don't follow a lot of social media pages because that's where you start comparing yourself to others. You wonder why you aren't there.

I'm very happy with what I'm doing.

I want to do what I want to do, rather than what people are doing.

Everyone's doing beautifully in their lives.

Everyone's growing, and I would love to see everyone grow.

But I don't accept comparing yourself with others on social media, and I don't want to be a part of that.

But that automatically comes in; you're human after all.

IMAGE: Parth prefers to keep himself detached from social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parth Samthaan/Instagram

How do you segregate your virtual identity from your real personality?

There's hardly any difference because I am very much myself (on social media).

Even on Social Currency, I was being myself.

That's the reason I haven't seen the show yet because I know I've been completely honest and real.

I like to be myself wherever I go and not put on a facade just because people are watching me.

You are an eligible bachelor. Is it difficult to have a relationship while juggling a showbiz career?

Yes, it is difficult for actors to give time to the other person.

I think in today's world, giving time is the most beautiful and priceless thing that you could give your partner.

Love requires a lot of sacrifice and a lot of time management.

You need to give attention and make that person feel special.

If you are not prepared for that, don't be in a relationship.

How expensive is it to be an actor in today's age? What are the things an actor needs to spend on?

(Laughs) My weaknesses are traveling and shopping.

I have a fascination for shoes, and spend a lot on that unnecessarily.

Maintaining a lifestyle is very difficult, especially for females.

Lifestyle comes with a lot of costumes, makeup etc.

We are constantly traveling, and people are noticing us. So we have to dress in a particular way.

We as artists need to be in a specific manner because we get judged for that.

We have to be in our best possible shape always.

IMAGE: Parth with Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Ghudchadi, where they play father and son.

You are making your Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi opposite Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. How was that experience?

It was my first time working with stars.

I didn't expect compliments from them, to be honest, but I did get.

They said things like 'You're doing really good', 'Your screen presence is very good'... That itself was an achievement for me.

I'm really grateful that I got to play Mr Sanjay Dutt's son. I hope people will acknowledge my work in the film.

What are the struggles for actors who make their transition from TV to films?

There is definitely a struggle.

Breaking through television into films is never an easy journey. Only a few can make it.

You need to get out of your comfort zone and push yourself.

A lot of actors are very comfortable doing television and I have utmost respect for them, but I get saturated easily.

I know that I'm capable of pulling off different characters. I know my range. So I need to explore myself as an actor.

But films are not easy.

As an actor, you can do justice to the role. But apart from that, the release of the film, the shoot... is not in your hands.

You need to just play alongside destiny. With God's grace, you just hope for the best.