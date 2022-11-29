News
Rediff.com  » Movies » The House Where Kantara Was Filmed!

The House Where Kantara Was Filmed!

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 29, 2022 16:24 IST
When you make a movie, you do, of course, hope that it will be appreciated and will do well at the box office.

But when the film rages like fire across the country, wiping out differences of language and culture, to create a warm, unforgettable niche in the heart of its audiences -- many have watched the film multiple times -- it takes on a life of its own.

Rishab Shetty would have never -- even in his wildest dreams -- imagined that his movie, Kantara, would become such a huge hit.

As a fan, I was thrilled when I got the chance to visit the Sai Radha Heritage property, where part of the movie was filmed. Since its release, the place has become immensely popular and is known as Kantara House.

The property, located close to Muloor beach in Karnataka, is rented out for stays, weddings and family gatherings.

IMAGE: The stunningly beautiful facade of Kantara House. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The back entrance; in the movie, this was used as the front entrance to the landlord's bungalow.

 

IMAGE: The beautiful courtyard makes its presence felt in the movie as well.

 

IMAGE: The famous dining room scene was shot here.

 

IMAGE: You wouldn't have seen this room in the movie; located on the first floor, it serves as a sitting area or a living room and is flanked by two bedrooms.

 

IMAGE: When you step out to the balcony from the room pictured above, this is what you see.

 

IMAGE: Those of you who have watched the movie -- is there anyone who hasn't! -- will remember the drinking scene; this is where it was filmed.

REDIFF MOVIES
