The House Where Kantara Was Filmed!

When you make a movie, you do, of course, hope that it will be appreciated and will do well at the box office.
But when the film rages like fire across the country, wiping out differences of language and culture, to create a warm, unforgettable niche in the heart of its audiences -- many have watched the film multiple times -- it takes on a life of its own.
Rishab Shetty would have never -- even in his wildest dreams -- imagined that his movie, Kantara, would become such a huge hit.
As a fan, I was thrilled when I got the chance to visit the Sai Radha Heritage property, where part of the movie was filmed. Since its release, the place has become immensely popular and is known as Kantara House.
The property, located close to Muloor beach in Karnataka, is rented out for stays, weddings and family gatherings.