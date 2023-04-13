What Shahid Finds 'Really Tough'

Shahid Kapoor packs in a lot of blood and gore in his new film, Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai, Gunday).

Shahid gave the media a glimpse of what was in store at Jio Studios' Infinite Together event, where the studio announced its heavy-duty line-up of movies and Web series in Hindi and other regional languages.

Looking dapper in a black suit with a red-hued pattern on it, Shahid spoke about his new film, which will release on OTT in June.

The shoot for Blood Daddy lasted around 50 days and the action sequences were choreographed by technicians from London and Hollywood. Shahid said his experience as a dancer helped him to perform stylised action in the film.

"Because I've done a lot of dancing, I could pick it up really fast. That helped us. Other than that, you're pretty much losing, like, about a kilo a day when you're doing action. So it's really tough. At least that's what happens with me. I just start to lose weight and then you have to look really puffed," Shahid said.

Shahid is known for his impeccable dancing moves. So when Riteish Deshmukh, who was hosting the event, asked him about the similarities between "great dancing" and "great action", the actor said it is pretty much the same, except for only one difference.

He tells us what it is here:

What you can expect from Jio Studios' new slate of Movies

The movie line-up includes Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor), yet-untitled romantic-comedy (Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi and Tanya Maniktala), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam) and Empire (Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy).

The Web series include Laal Batti (Nana Patekar and Sanjay Kapoor), Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana), Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela), Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul), Bajao (Rapper Raftaar), The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar) and A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi).

The Marathi slate includes films like Khashaba (Nagraj Manjule), Four Blind Men (Ankush Chaudhari), 1234 (Vaidehi Parshurami and Nipun Dharmadhikari), and Web series like Kaalsutra (Subodh Bhave and Sayaji Shinde), Eka Kaleche Mani (Prashant Damle) and Aga Aai Aho Aai (Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule).

The Gujarati line-up has Bachubhai (Siddharth Randeria), Chaandlo (Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Manav Gohil and Shraddha Dangar) and Ghulam Chor (Malhar Thakkar).

Watch: Bollywood walks the red carpet