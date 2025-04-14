What Malaika's Week Has Been Like

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora is in the mood to share.

After giving us a peek into her favourite things, Malaika shows us what her week was like.

And it starts with 'Sabr Shukr', the Arabic words that mean Patience and Gratitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika swears by yoga, and makes sure that it's a big part of her life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

She makes sure yoga is a part of son Arhaan's life too. Even her pet Casper joins in!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

How does Malaika look so young? Is it the effect of the anti-aging LED face mask?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

What Malaika's healthy meals are about.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika is hands-on with her restaurant, Scarlet House, in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Getting her hair done at a salon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Her team makes sure she looks good for the cameras.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika takes us to work: On the sets of her dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Everyone's bitten by the Ghibli bug!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika's life motto.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff