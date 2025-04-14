What Malaika's Week Has Been Like

Malaika Arora is in the mood to share.
After giving us a peek into her favourite things, Malaika shows us what her week was like.
And it starts with 'Sabr Shukr', the Arabic words that mean Patience and Gratitude.
Malaika swears by yoga, and makes sure that it's a big part of her life.
She makes sure yoga is a part of son Arhaan's life too. Even her pet Casper joins in!
How does Malaika look so young? Is it the effect of the anti-aging LED face mask?
What Malaika's healthy meals are about.
Malaika is hands-on with her restaurant, Scarlet House, in Mumbai.
Getting her hair done at a salon.
Her team makes sure she looks good for the cameras.
Malaika takes us to work: On the sets of her dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2.
Everyone's bitten by the Ghibli bug!
Malaika's life motto.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff