Is Wamiqa Getting Married? She Tells Us

Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch.
IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Bollywood's go-to venue for events felt a bit different this time around.
The wishy-washy interiors of this multiplex in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, were taken over by bright yellow, giving it a different vibe.
The walls, doors, carpets and stage were draped in yellow with long strings of marigold flowers adorned all over.
The same yellow colour was pre-coordinated among the attendees to suit the theme of... a haldi ceremony!
Whose pre-wedding festivities were we celebrating?
Ranjan and Titli's.
Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi play the lovey-dovey couple, who are set to tie the knot in their new film Bhool Chuk Maaf.
The goofy romantic entertainer revolves around a chaotic wedding where the dulha and dulhan face unexpected challenges that come with a time loop twist.
Did her on-screen wedding dhoom dhaam make Wamiqa wish for marriage?
Watch: Wamiqa discusses her wedding plans
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhool Chuk Maaf
trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Bhool Chuk Maaf pairs up Rajkummar and Wamiqa for the first time.
WATCH: Why Wamiqa was 'nervous' on the sets with Rajkummar Rao
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
IMAGE: Producer Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Rajkummar, who returns to Maddock Films after Stree 2, once again plays a goofy small-towner in the upcoming romantic-comedy.
"I can be very funny. I can be very serious. It depends on the character. But in life, I like having fun more than being serious. Dinu (Producer Dinesh Vijan), Karan (Sharma, Director) and I would sit together and do a lot of ******di. At the same, we also have deep discussions on cinema," Rajkummar said.
WATCH: The special moments Rajkummar wants to relive again
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
Karan Sharma who directed SonyLiv's Huma Qureshi starrer Maharanifame makes his feature film directorial debut with Bhool Chuk Maaf.
"It's a story dressed up in comedy, confusion, and a lot of heart. We have taken a unique and fun idea but grounded it in relationships, family and faith -- the things that define us. It's a film I want families to watch together," Sharma said.
IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi and Director Karan Sharma at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Producer Dinesh Vijan, who is riding high on the back-to-back successes of Sky Force and Chhaava, said he always looks for the stories that connect with the common man of India. The film-maker mentioned this very reason behind the success of his banner when the entire Hindi film industry is going through crises.
WATCH: Dinesh Vijan reveals the secret sauce of Maddock Films' success
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
Rajkummar speaks fondly of his union with Maddock Films, which started with his guest appearance in Dinesh Vijan's 2017 directorial project, Raabta. The actor was seen in Maddock productions Stree, Made In China, Roohi, Hum Do Hamare Do and Stree 2.
IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
"Dinu is the only producer who loves all his films with utmost honesty and determination. That's his great quality and the reason why I love working with him again and again," Rajukummar revealed.
WATCH: Rajkummar talks about his 'hit association' with Maddock
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
IMAGE: Pragati Mishra, Seema Pahwa and Rajkummar Rao at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Besides Rajkummar and Wamiqa, Bhool Chuk Maaf also features senior actors Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa and Zakir Hussain.
Bhool Chuk Maaf is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9.