Is Wamiqa Getting Married? She Tells Us

'When I meet someone and feel something, and start dreaming about a big wedding, I will...'

Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi at the Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Bollywood's go-to venue for events felt a bit different this time around.

The wishy-washy interiors of this multiplex in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, were taken over by bright yellow, giving it a different vibe.

The walls, doors, carpets and stage were draped in yellow with long strings of marigold flowers adorned all over.

The same yellow colour was pre-coordinated among the attendees to suit the theme of... a haldi ceremony!

Whose pre-wedding festivities were we celebrating?

Ranjan and Titli's.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi play the lovey-dovey couple, who are set to tie the knot in their new film Bhool Chuk Maaf.

The goofy romantic entertainer revolves around a chaotic wedding where the dulha and dulhan face unexpected challenges that come with a time loop twist.

Did her on-screen wedding dhoom dhaam make Wamiqa wish for marriage?

Watch: Wamiqa discusses her wedding plans