Tamannaah Wants To Scare You!

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely stunning at the trailer launch of her new supernatural thriller, Odela 2.

The actor joins the original cast of Hebah Patel, Vasishta Simha and Naga Mahesh of the 2022 Telugu film, Odela Railway Station, directed by Ashok Teja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

In case the media cameras didn't do her justice, Tamannaah made sure to get a special photoshoot done before the event. And it was sure worth it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The film is set in the village of Odela, where dark, evil forces instill fear among the villagers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah plays saadhvi Shiva Shakthi in the film, representing women in a strong way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

The film's teaser was launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah underwent rigorous training and rehearsals for an action sequence in the film.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kannada actor Vasishta Simha, who played a villain in the first Odela, will reprise his role in the sequel.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Tamannaah gives her heart out, as Writer-Co-Producer Sampath Nandi addresses the media.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The trailer launch was held at Mumbai's massy multiplex, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans turned up for selfies with Tamannaah.

Odela 2 will release in theatres on April 17.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com