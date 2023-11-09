What Makes Sanya-Fatima Proud

Plabita shoots in Assam... Urmila relaxes in Goa... Shehnaaz explores the mountains...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and their Sam Bahadur Director Meghna Gulzar released the film's trailer at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

Sanya plays Silloo Manekshaw, whose husband General Sam Manekshaw, who led the Indian Army in the 1971 War, and she shares pictures from the trailer launch and writes, 'I feel honored to be a part of Sam Bahadur. Yesterday at the trailer launch my heart was filled with pride and joy.

'So grateful to have gotten this opportunity to play Silloo Manekshaw, to meet Maya Manekshawji, and to see my co-actors shine so brightly. @vickykaushal09 @fatimasanashaikh you guys are inspiring. Thank you @meghnagulzar ma'am for making me a part of this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Sam Manekshaw, writes, 'An extremely special day for Team #SAMबहादुर! Honoured to have unveiled the Trailer to the world in the presence of our Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sir and all the respected officers and that too at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi.

'We are ever so grateful for the constant support and encouragement of the Indian Army. Also having Sam's family with us, just made the evening more special. A big thank you to all of you for giving so much love to our trailer. There's a lot more coming your way!' he adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Fatima plays then prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film, and she writes, 'To the Indian Army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw.'

Sam Bahadur releaseS in theatres on December 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Meanwhile, Amyra Dastur is making eye contact in Chandigarh and she writes, 'Eye contact is a dangerous, dangerous thing. But lovely. Oh so lovely.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur is shooting in Assam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar relaxes in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee picks Mussoorie as her holiday destination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan goes on a spiritual retreat in Varanasi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

'Evolving in sync with mother earth,' says Shehnaaz Gill from somewhere in the mountains.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'Nothing! Was Just chillin' at the top of the world (Burj Khalifa. 154th floor),' says Nia Sharma.