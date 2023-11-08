Sam Bahadur Trailer: The Josh Is Real High

Sam Bahadur brims with patriotic fervour, but one can trust Director Meghna Gulzar's refined sensibilities to not descend into nationalistic jingoism, believes Mayur Sanap.

After 2018's successful collaboration with Raazi, Director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal reunite for Sam Bahadur, in which the actor plays General Sam Manekshaw, who led the Indian Army in the 1971 War.

If the trailer is any indication, Meghna and Vicky have another winner on their hands.

Whilst the outer shell of Sam Bahadur is a biopic, the trailer gives the impression that it will play out as a war drama.

We get a peek at the film's dense plot lines which chronicles events that led to the war with Pakistan 52 years ago this December.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Indira Gandhi, India's then prime minister, and she is the only actor from the cast I am sceptical about.

There's something off-putting about Fatima's depiction of the formidable lady, with exaggerated glances and jarring dialogue delivery working against her.

Sanya Malhotra, as Sam's wife Silloo, had a much better impact in the teaser, but she barely gets to register her presence in the trailer.

Vicky Kaushal effortlessly transforms into General Manekshaw. His booming voice, steely gaze and commanding demeanour show that the actor has dug deep to bring out the character's flamboyant military personality.

I admire the way Meghna Gulzar infuses warmth and humanity in her characters by providing intricate and intimate detailing to them.

Much like Raazi, this film brims with patriotic fervour, but one can trust Meghna Gulzar's refined sensibilities to not descend into nationalistic jingoism.

Towards the end of the trailer when Vicky's General Manekshaw affirms, 'Hum rahe ya na rahe, iss vardi ka gaurav hamesha rehna chahiye (Whether we live or die, the pride of this uniform must always remain)' and the film's title springs up to throbbing music, you get goosebumps.

The josh feels real high for all the right reasons.

Sam Bahadur marches into cinemas on December 1, two days before the 52nd anniversary of the 1971 War.