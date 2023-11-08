News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shanaya's Date With The Maldives

Shanaya's Date With The Maldives

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: November 08, 2023 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Even as Bollywood is attending Diwali parties in Mumbai, Shanaya Kapoor is making the most of the Maldives.

The actor, who will make her acting debut in Mohanlal's pan-India release Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is making pretty pictures in the exotic island.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Selfie time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya goes deep sea diving.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Cooling off with coconut water.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Going jet skiing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya plays pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

'Just a happy morning running around in the sun,' says Shanaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya has also signed up with Dharma Productions and will star in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, which will co-star Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Just Who Is Directing Tiger 3?
Just Who Is Directing Tiger 3?
19 Brilliant Movies You Need To Watch
19 Brilliant Movies You Need To Watch
'Why shouldn't a show like this be in India?'
'Why shouldn't a show like this be in India?'
New Zealand Cricket appoint first woman chair
New Zealand Cricket appoint first woman chair
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable
Delhi chokes on thick smog as AQI remains severe
Delhi chokes on thick smog as AQI remains severe
Sam Bahadur Trailer: The Josh Is Real High
Sam Bahadur Trailer: The Josh Is Real High

More like this

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Eye Injury

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Eye Injury

'Don't remain silent, now is not the time'

'Don't remain silent, now is not the time'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances