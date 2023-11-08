Shanaya's Date With The Maldives

Even as Bollywood is attending Diwali parties in Mumbai, Shanaya Kapoor is making the most of the Maldives.
The actor, who will make her acting debut in Mohanlal's pan-India release Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is making pretty pictures in the exotic island.
Selfie time.
Shanaya goes deep sea diving.
Cooling off with coconut water.
Going jet skiing.
Shanaya plays pool.
'Just a happy morning running around in the sun,' says Shanaya.
Shanaya has also signed up with Dharma Productions and will star in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, which will co-star Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.