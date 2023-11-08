Shanaya's Date With The Maldives

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Even as Bollywood is attending Diwali parties in Mumbai, Shanaya Kapoor is making the most of the Maldives.

The actor, who will make her acting debut in Mohanlal's pan-India release Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is making pretty pictures in the exotic island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Selfie time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya goes deep sea diving.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Cooling off with coconut water.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Going jet skiing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya plays pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

'Just a happy morning running around in the sun,' says Shanaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya has also signed up with Dharma Productions and will star in Shashank Khaitan's Bedhadak, which will co-star Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.