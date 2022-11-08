What Makes Saiyami Breathe

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

Saiyami Kher promotes her show Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, which begins streaming on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Saiyami has been part of the first Breathe season as well and was one of the shows that got her a lot of attention.

She joins her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Naveen Kasturia along with Director Mayank Sharma.

Armaan Malik and Vedika Pinto at the song launch of their romantic song, Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho.

Varun Dhawan opened up last week about his health condition Vestibular Hypofunction, a disease which weakens a person's sense of balance when the inner ear fails to function properly.

'Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent,' says Varun.

Get well, Varun! All our best wishes!

Ananya Panday smiles for the cameras before heading to yoga class.

Shanaya Kapoor at dance class.

Neha Sharma gears up for a work out.

Malaika Arora wants to run.

Nikki Tamboli goes for a dinner date with Alim Morani.