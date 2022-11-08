News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Saiyami Breathe

What Makes Saiyami Breathe

By Rediff Movies
November 08, 2022 14:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

Saiyami Kher promotes her show Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, which begins streaming on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Saiyami has been part of the first Breathe season as well and was one of the shows that got her a lot of attention.

 

She joins her co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Naveen Kasturia along with Director Mayank Sharma.

 

Armaan Malik and Vedika Pinto at the song launch of their romantic song, Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho.

 

Varun Dhawan opened up last week about his health condition Vestibular Hypofunction, a disease which weakens a person's sense of balance when the inner ear fails to function properly.

'Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent,' says Varun.

Get well, Varun! All our best wishes!

 

Ananya Panday smiles for the cameras before heading to yoga class.

 

Shanaya Kapoor at dance class.

 

Neha Sharma gears up for a work out.

 

Malaika Arora wants to run.

 

Nikki Tamboli goes for a dinner date with Alim Morani.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!
Janhvi's Chilling Ordeal In Real Time!
Why Is Ananya Trying To Change?
Why Is Ananya Trying To Change?
'Shah Rukh is just unique!'
'Shah Rukh is just unique!'
Unacademy gives pink slips to 350 employees
Unacademy gives pink slips to 350 employees
Stokes hopes England can shut down Suryakumar's rampage
Stokes hopes England can shut down Suryakumar's rampage
K'taka cabinet expansion after Gujarat polls, hints CM
K'taka cabinet expansion after Gujarat polls, hints CM
Vir Das, Netflix booked for copyright infringement
Vir Das, Netflix booked for copyright infringement

More like this

What's Sunny Doing In Goa?

What's Sunny Doing In Goa?

Tara Shines Under The Jaisalmer Sun

Tara Shines Under The Jaisalmer Sun

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances