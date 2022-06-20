What Karan Johar Has Not Done Before

Subhash K Jha gives you the lowdown on what's going on in showbiz.



IMAGE: Karan Johar with his mother Hiroo Johar and children Roohi and Yash. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

For the first time in his career as a film-maker, Karan Johar will not be in India for the release of a film.

JugJugg Jeeyo will have to release without its producer's presence, as Karan is visiting London on a family holiday.

"My parental duties come before my duties as a producer," Karan tells Subhash K Jha, on landing at Heathrow airport.

Still, he is monitoring every move of his team from London. The advance booking for JugJugg Jeeyo opened across the country on Sunday, and the reports are encouraging.

Says Bihar exhibitor Suman Sinha, "JugJugg Jeeyo is a typical Dharma production -- it's bright and festive, with singing and dancing. People don't want to see dark, gloomy, films right now."

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan promote JugJugg Jeeyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Karan is also looking after the needs of his lead cast of JugJugg Jeeyo.

He has re-scheduled the promotional timetable for the week, so that Varun Dhawan can remain close to his father David Dhawan , who is convalescing from a health setback.

Varun and Kiara Advani will be promoting the film in and around Mumbai while Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will be flying off to distant cities.

Says a source close to Karan Johar: "That's Karan for you. Family comes first. As soon as he heard of Varun's anxiety regarding his father's health, Karan revised promotional plans so that Varun would not have to travel too far away from Mumbai."

Now, Prabhas vs Prabhas!

IMAGE: Prabhas with Salaar Director Prashanth Neel. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Instagram

Prabhas is no stranger to double roles.

He played father and son in S S Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali movies, but the two avatars did not share any screen space together.

That is about to change.

In KGF Director Prashanth Neel's Salaal, Prabhas is cast in two roles. The actor will sport entirely different looks and physique for the two parts.

Though this is not confirmed yet, the double role in Salaar will feature Prabhas as brothers who are physically and emotionally the opposite of one another.

While Prabhas has already shot for one of the double roles, he has now lost 20-22 kilos to play the other role.

A source from Hyderabad informs me that Salaar will feature face-offs between the two versions of Prabhas: "It is not an ordinary Ram Aur Shyam kind of double role, but far more complex."