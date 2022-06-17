Salman, Anil, Fardeen To Reunite For No Entry. But...

IMAGE: Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in No Entry.

It's an age-old tradition in our films to change the heroines in sequels while the heroes remain the same.

So when Sanjay Dutt went from Munnabhai MBBS to Lage Raho Munna Bhai, he did not take Gracey Singh into the future.

The list of films where the heroines have been dropped in sequels is endless.

We can add one more name, with Anees Bazmee's No Entry Mein Entry, the sequel to his 2005 hit No Entry.

While the heroes -- Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan -- are still the same after 17 years, their leading ladies -- Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutt, Celina Jaitly and Esha Deol -- will not be a part of the sequel.

Sources say Bazmee, along with Producer Boney Kapoor, are looking for fresh heroines for Anil (66 this December 24), Salman (57 this December 27), Fardeen (48).

Some names being suggested are Janhvi Kapoor (25), Ananya Panday (24 this October 30) and Parineeti Chopra (34 this October 22).

Which heroines do *you* think would look good with Salman, Anil and Fardeen? Do post in the message board below!