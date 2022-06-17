OTT This Week: Killers. JLo. Spooks...

Detectives, superheroes, biopics, documentaries, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma offers some suggestions:
Spiderhead
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
A short story by George Saunders gets the Netflix treatment in this trippy sci-fi thriller, starring Chris Hemsworth as a visionary running a state-of-art penitentiary testing mind-altering substances on its detainees.
Ms Marvel
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
A Jersey city teenager of Pakistani origin described as a 'cosmic head-in-the-clouds person' by her conservative mommy tests the extent of her Captain Marvel fangirlism and mysteriously acquired super powers in Disney's frothy new mini-series blending culture and spectacle.
Irma Verp
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English, French
Acclaimed French Director Oliver Assayas adapts his 1996 movie of the same name in an eight-part limited series, where Alicia Vikander plays an American movie star arriving in Paris and sinking herself in a role until a point lines between fact and fiction are blurred.
She (Season 2)
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
A Mumbai constable poses as a prostitute as part of a drug cartel busting operation only to find herself increasingly sexually empowered.
The tantalising adventures of Aaditi Pohankar continue in a brand new season.
Salt City
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
A family's trials and tribulations against the backdrop of Mumbai forms the focus of SonyLIV's Web series.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Ranveer Singh tackles the subject of female foeticide in this dramedy about a mousy son taking on his boy-obsessed father after learning his wife is pregnant with another girl.
Parallel Mothers
Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)
Two pregnant women, a teenager and an middle-aged one, bond over motherhood and more against Pedro Almodovar's trademark warmth and aesthetic.
Halftime
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Get up, close and personal with global superstar Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her career as a songstress and showbiz personality in this no-holds-barred documentary.
Avatara Purusha Part 1
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
Loss of a child, strained sibling ties, actors turned impersonators and black magic form the many keywords of this supernatural drama's first installment.
Dharmaveer
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
Late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe's personal life and political contributions are at the centre of this biopic.
Masoom
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Hindi
In this official adaptation of Irish drama Blood, a daughter will do anything to find the truth about her mum's mysterious death even if it means harbouring suspicions about her father.
CBI5 The Brain
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Mammootty slips into the role of a super sleuth to solve a high-profile case concerning a politician's sudden death.
Feludar Goyendagiri
Where to watch? Hoichoi
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
Director Srijit Mukerji adapts the legendary Satyajit Ray's Feluda stories about the cerebral private investigator in his promising Web series.
Fresh
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English
The horrors of modern dating unravel in this cannibalistic horror comedy starring Sebastian Stan in a role that's a complete departure from his Winter Soldier imagery.
Suzhal: The Vortex
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video.
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar and Gayatri are credited as creators of the eight-episode series, a dark, edgy investigative thriller set in small town India.