OTT This Week: Killers. JLo. Spooks...

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 17, 2022 13:24 IST
Detectives, superheroes, biopics, documentaries, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma offers some suggestions:

Spiderhead
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

A short story by George Saunders gets the Netflix treatment in this trippy sci-fi thriller, starring Chris Hemsworth as a visionary running a state-of-art penitentiary testing mind-altering substances on its detainees.

 

Ms Marvel
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English

A Jersey city teenager of Pakistani origin described as a 'cosmic head-in-the-clouds person' by her conservative mommy tests the extent of her Captain Marvel fangirlism and mysteriously acquired super powers in Disney's frothy new mini-series blending culture and spectacle.

 

Irma Verp
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English, French

Acclaimed French Director Oliver Assayas adapts his 1996 movie of the same name in an eight-part limited series, where Alicia Vikander plays an American movie star arriving in Paris and sinking herself in a role until a point lines between fact and fiction are blurred.

 

She (Season 2)
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A Mumbai constable poses as a prostitute as part of a drug cartel busting operation only to find herself increasingly sexually empowered.

The tantalising adventures of Aaditi Pohankar continue in a brand new season.

 

Salt City
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi

A family's trials and tribulations against the backdrop of Mumbai forms the focus of SonyLIV's Web series.

 

Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Ranveer Singh tackles the subject of female foeticide in this dramedy about a mousy son taking on his boy-obsessed father after learning his wife is pregnant with another girl.

 

Parallel Mothers
Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Two pregnant women, a teenager and an middle-aged one, bond over motherhood and more against Pedro Almodovar's trademark warmth and aesthetic.

 

Halftime
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Get up, close and personal with global superstar Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her career as a songstress and showbiz personality in this no-holds-barred documentary.

 

Avatara Purusha Part 1
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Loss of a child, strained sibling ties, actors turned impersonators and black magic form the many keywords of this supernatural drama's first installment.

 

Dharmaveer
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe's personal life and political contributions are at the centre of this biopic.

 

Masoom
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: Hindi

In this official adaptation of Irish drama Blood, a daughter will do anything to find the truth about her mum's mysterious death even if it means harbouring suspicions about her father.

 

CBI5 The Brain
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Mammootty slips into the role of a super sleuth to solve a high-profile case concerning a politician's sudden death.

 

Feludar Goyendagiri
Where to watch? Hoichoi
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Director Srijit Mukerji adapts the legendary Satyajit Ray's Feluda stories about the cerebral private investigator in his promising Web series.

 

Fresh
Where to watch? Disney Hotstar
Language: English

The horrors of modern dating unravel in this cannibalistic horror comedy starring Sebastian Stan in a role that's a complete departure from his Winter Soldier imagery.

 

Suzhal: The Vortex
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video.
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Vikram Vedha fame Pushkar and Gayatri are credited as creators of the eight-episode series, a dark, edgy investigative thriller set in small town India.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
