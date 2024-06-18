News
Alka Yagnik's Heart-Breaking News

Alka Yagnik's Heart-Breaking News

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 18, 2024 12:14 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alka Yagnik/Instagram

Alka Yagnik, who has given Bollywood so many chartbusters in her long career over four decades, shared some heart-breaking news with her fans on social media.

'A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything,' she posted.

'Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.

'It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares.

'As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.

'For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour.'

 

Her colleagues from the music industry immediately reached out to her with words of encouragement.

Sonu Nigam: I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.

Ila Arun: So sorry to hear this. But With Blessings And today's Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love. you always take care.

Akriti Kakar: You are our tigress and our RANI. The only way forward is your recovery which will happen sooner than we can imagine. We love you endlessly and are praying and cheering for you Alkaji.

REDIFF MOVIES
