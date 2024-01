Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

Amy Jackson is engaged to Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, and she shared the news on social media.

In the images, Ed can be seen proposing to Amy on bended knee in Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

'Hell YES,' Amy captions the post, adding a ring emoji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

The couple have been dating for three years after meeting at an Aston Martin event in 2021.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

Amy and Ed made relationship official in 2022.

Amy had earlier dated George Panayiotou and welcomed their son in September 2019. They parted ways in 2021.