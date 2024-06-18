News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This The Secret Of Kareena's Happy Marriage?

Is This The Secret Of Kareena's Happy Marriage?

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 18, 2024 13:18 IST
Ranbir-Raha's adorable pic... John goes retro...Priyanka's day out with Malti Marie...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares the secret of her happy marriage with Saif Ali Khan, as they holiday in England: '#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha from when they were in Italy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

Like John Abraham's retro holiday look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a picture from an outdoor shooting location with a breathtaking view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty's night out in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates mum Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia, and writes, 'Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Later, PeeCee enjoys some beach time with daughter Malti Marie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza celebrates Father's Day in London with Vaibhav Rekhi, Samaira and Avyaan Azad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin shares pictures of her trek to Hemkund in Uttarakhand and writes, 'Trekked 15,200 ft to visit Hemkund Sahibji and Valley of Flowers.

'It was on my bucket list since long but could not do it for some of the other reasons but finally I made it happen. What a beautiful and fulfilling experience. Meeting new people, learning and getting inspired from them.

'Universe never stop me from learning new things and having new experiences. Trekking will be on my yearly list now.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari takes a walk in Munich and gives beau Siddharth the photographer's job.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

Erica Fernandes holidays in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma sends us a postcard from his holiday.

REDIFF MOVIES
