Is This The Secret Of Kareena's Happy Marriage?

Ranbir-Raha's adorable pic... John goes retro...Priyanka's day out with Malti Marie...
Kareena Kapoor shares the secret of her happy marriage with Saif Ali Khan, as they holiday in England: '#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether.'
Alia Bhatt shares an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha from when they were in Italy.
Like John Abraham's retro holiday look?
Shriya Saran shares a picture from an outdoor shooting location with a breathtaking view.
Shamita Shetty's night out in London.
Priyanka Chopra celebrates mum Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia, and writes, 'Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. Thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday.'
Later, PeeCee enjoys some beach time with daughter Malti Marie.
Dia Mirza celebrates Father's Day in London with Vaibhav Rekhi, Samaira and Avyaan Azad.
Jasmin Bhasin shares pictures of her trek to Hemkund in Uttarakhand and writes, 'Trekked 15,200 ft to visit Hemkund Sahibji and Valley of Flowers.
'It was on my bucket list since long but could not do it for some of the other reasons but finally I made it happen. What a beautiful and fulfilling experience. Meeting new people, learning and getting inspired from them.
'Universe never stop me from learning new things and having new experiences. Trekking will be on my yearly list now.'
Aditi Rao Hydari takes a walk in Munich and gives beau Siddharth the photographer's job.
Erica Fernandes holidays in Mauritius.
Kapil Sharma sends us a postcard from his holiday.