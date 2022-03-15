News
Raashii has a Question For YOU!

By Rediff Movies
March 15, 2022 16:24 IST
Mira chills with Ishaan... Soha beats the heat... Sunny shows off her colours...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna wears a 'T' locket while promoting her Web series Rudra, and asks: 'What do you think "T" stands for?'
She later answers: 'T' is for 'Tod-fod'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh captions this picture: 'Why waste time being conventional while you can be beautifully crazy and express your goofy side. Thodi bewakoofi toh banti hai.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Guess who Mira Kapoor is looking at? Hint: Look into her sunglasses!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Okay, we'll tell you. It's her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan takes in the sights of Dubai in the best way possible.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sunny Leone shows off her true colours!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
