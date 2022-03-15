News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why is Ananya Going CRAY?

Why is Ananya Going CRAY?

By Rediff Movies
March 15, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kriti learns pottery... Anil Kapoor tries archery... Prateik is into boxing...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday shows us what the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan prep looks like, adding that she's 'clearing going cray waitin 4 u guyz' referring to her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.
The film is being produced by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti; Arjun Varain Singh will direct it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda discovers pottery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor tries his hands at archery: 'Realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery. I tried my hand at it but couldn't get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard work.'
Harshvarrdhan was slated to star in the Abhinav Bindra biopic, but it's not clear if the project is still on.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar starts boxing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgoankar shares a pic from Pahalgam: 'The face of frozen joy.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vikramaditya Motwane wraps up the shoot for his Web series Stardust with Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sidhant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal is 'Dancing with the moon...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sussanne Khan holidays in Istanbul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are off on a holiday (?): 'Bye Bye Mumbai. See you in 2 weeks.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts a flashback pic on her superstar dad's 57th birthday on March 14.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir
'Why actors choose not to speak up'
'Why actors choose not to speak up'
Bollywood's WOMEN IN WHITE
Bollywood's WOMEN IN WHITE
Analysts see more pain ahead for auto firms
Analysts see more pain ahead for auto firms
BSP denied Akhilesh 27 low-margin seats
BSP denied Akhilesh 27 low-margin seats
Women's WC: India aim for consistency against England
Women's WC: India aim for consistency against England
Our missile system highly safe, secure: Rajnath in RS
Our missile system highly safe, secure: Rajnath in RS

More like this

India's Ultimate Warrior Review

India's Ultimate Warrior Review

WATCH! Guru Randhawa's Dating Tips

WATCH! Guru Randhawa's Dating Tips

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances