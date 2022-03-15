Why is Ananya Going CRAY?

Kriti learns pottery... Anil Kapoor tries archery... Prateik is into boxing...
IMAGE: Ananya Panday shows us what the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan prep looks like, adding that she's 'clearing going cray waitin 4 u guyz' referring to her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.
The film is being produced by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti; Arjun Varain Singh will direct it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda discovers pottery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor tries his hands at archery: 'Realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery. I tried my hand at it but couldn't get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard work.'
Harshvarrdhan was slated to star in the Abhinav Bindra biopic, but it's not clear if the project is still on.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Prateik Babbar starts boxing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Pilgoankar shares a pic from Pahalgam: 'The face of frozen joy.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Vikramaditya Motwane wraps up the shoot for his Web series Stardust with Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sidhant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram
IMAGE: Vidyut Jammwal is 'Dancing with the moon...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram
IMAGE: Sussanne Khan holidays in Istanbul.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussanne Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are off on a holiday (?): 'Bye Bye Mumbai. See you in 2 weeks.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posts a flashback pic on her superstar dad's 57th birthday on March 14.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram