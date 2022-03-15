Why is Ananya Going CRAY?

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor tries his hands at archery: 'Realised how hard @harshvarrdhankapoor had worked on his skill of archery. I tried my hand at it but couldn't get it right. Truly a sport that requires lots of discipline and hard work.'

Harshvarrdhan was slated to star in the Abhinav Bindra biopic, but it's not clear if the project is still on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram