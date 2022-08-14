What is Saiyami MISSING?

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

'Loveeeee the rain but I miss the sun today,' says Saiyami Kher from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which started on August 12.

Other film folk attending the festival include Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shefali Shah, Sona Mohapatra, Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Aparna Sen, Nikkhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

'To eat or not to eat... wait, who am i kidding, that's NEVER the question!' says Sarah Jane Dias from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre soaks in the sun at the Washington Square Park in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala shares a picture from Firkin Point, Loch Lomond, in UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi attends the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto and meets Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur promotes her film Sita Ramam in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Zafar/Instagram

Ali Zafar goes to Hollywood and writes 'Chasing sunsets. Caught another beautiful one at the Hollywood Hills.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with son Ayaan from Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

What is Pooja Gor doing in Indonesia?