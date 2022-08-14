What is Saiyami MISSING?

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.
Take a look.
'Loveeeee the rain but I miss the sun today,' says Saiyami Kher from the Maldives.
Vaani Kapoor is at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which started on August 12.
Other film folk attending the festival include Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shefali Shah, Sona Mohapatra, Anurag Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Aparna Sen, Nikkhil Advani and Shoojit Sircar.
'To eat or not to eat... wait, who am i kidding, that's NEVER the question!' says Sarah Jane Dias from London.
Sonali Bendre soaks in the sun at the Washington Square Park in New York.
Sobhita Dhulipala shares a picture from Firkin Point, Loch Lomond, in UK.
Shabana Azmi attends the International Film Festival of South Asia in Toronto and meets Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga.
Mrunal Thakur promotes her film Sita Ramam in Hyderabad.
Ali Zafar goes to Hollywood and writes 'Chasing sunsets. Caught another beautiful one at the Hollywood Hills.'
Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with son Ayaan from Switzerland.
What is Pooja Gor doing in Indonesia?