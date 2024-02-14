News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best'

'I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best'

By AFSAR DAYATAR
February 14, 2024 15:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi with Mouni Roy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"Some producers are purely driven by the commerce in films and that's a bit of a deterent. It doesn't align with my thinking."

"I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best."

Yes, some pretty candid confessions from Emraan Hashmi at the trailer launch of his new Web series, Showtime.

Produced by Karan Johar, who was also hosting the event, the show takes us into the world of Bollywood, giving us a preview of the nepotism and power struggles that exists.

Besides Emraan, the show also stars Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Vishal Vashishtha.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us interesting clips from the event.

 

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi with Karan Johar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Here's another candid confession from Emraan.

"The one thing actors lie about is..." Watch the video to find out!

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karan gives Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana and Rajeev Khandelwal their first taste of his signature Rapid Fire.

So Mouni shares the cheesiest pick-up line she's received, Shriya reveals a myth about Bollywood, Mahima narrates the worst thing a director has ever said to her, and Rajeev talks about the worst star tantrum he's encountered.

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Just what is Showtime about? Emraan gives us a sneak peek.

"What I love about the show is that it takes you to the world of Bollywood from the perspective of the studio system and the producer's chair. You have these wonderful, crazy, eccentric characters that are a little dellusional, creative geniuses. It's about star egos, what it is like to be a woman in this industry, how a film is made, the conversations that take place in a producer's office..."

 

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Just why did Karan cast Emraan Hashmi in the series, where he plays a studio head, much like Karan himself in real life?

"It was my desire to be a dashing, gorgeous, good looking, good kisser. As a producer, I haven't matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance. He said he's not a good kisser, but a great kisser. I'm a terrible kisser!" Karan answers.

 

IMAGE: Vishal Vashishtha, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding
Rakul-Jackky To Have A GREEN Wedding
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
'If you are brave, you're unstoppable'
'If you are brave, you're unstoppable'
Will Rajkot serve up another Bumrah masterclass?
Will Rajkot serve up another Bumrah masterclass?
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
Ashok Chavan gets RS ticket day after joining BJP
Ashok Chavan gets RS ticket day after joining BJP

More like this

'I have danced with Sushmita Sen!'

'I have danced with Sushmita Sen!'

The Musician Making History

The Musician Making History

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances