IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi with Mouni Roy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"Some producers are purely driven by the commerce in films and that's a bit of a deterent. It doesn't align with my thinking."

"I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best."

Yes, some pretty candid confessions from Emraan Hashmi at the trailer launch of his new Web series, Showtime.

Produced by Karan Johar, who was also hosting the event, the show takes us into the world of Bollywood, giving us a preview of the nepotism and power struggles that exists.

Besides Emraan, the show also stars Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran and Vishal Vashishtha.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us interesting clips from the event.

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi with Karan Johar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Here's another candid confession from Emraan.

"The one thing actors lie about is..." Watch the video to find out!

IMAGE: Shriya Saran. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karan gives Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana and Rajeev Khandelwal their first taste of his signature Rapid Fire.

So Mouni shares the cheesiest pick-up line she's received, Shriya reveals a myth about Bollywood, Mahima narrates the worst thing a director has ever said to her, and Rajeev talks about the worst star tantrum he's encountered.

IMAGE: Mouni Roy. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Just what is Showtime about? Emraan gives us a sneak peek.

"What I love about the show is that it takes you to the world of Bollywood from the perspective of the studio system and the producer's chair. You have these wonderful, crazy, eccentric characters that are a little dellusional, creative geniuses. It's about star egos, what it is like to be a woman in this industry, how a film is made, the conversations that take place in a producer's office..."

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Just why did Karan cast Emraan Hashmi in the series, where he plays a studio head, much like Karan himself in real life?

"It was my desire to be a dashing, gorgeous, good looking, good kisser. As a producer, I haven't matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance. He said he's not a good kisser, but a great kisser. I'm a terrible kisser!" Karan answers.