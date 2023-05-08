What Can You Watch This Week?

Action, drama, thriller and rom-coms, this week has a lot of entertainment coming up on OTT as well as in theatres.

Dahaad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 12

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, this thriller revolves around a mysterious serial killer and a woman inspector hellbent on catching him.

Sonakshi Sinha makes her OTT debut in this show, co-starring Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.

The Muppets Mayhem

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: May 10

This comedy series follows the musical journey of a band of muppets called The Electric Mayhem and how they set out to record their first studio album.

The show stars Lilly Singh, Saara Chaudry, Andres Holm and Tahj Mowry.

Taj: Reign of Revenge Season 2

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: May 12

The second season of this historical drama will focus on Salim's quest for revenge and acquiring the Mughal throne whereas Akbar will try to make amends with his son who was in exile for 15 years.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ashim Gulati, the second season will take a leap of 15 years from where the first season ended.

Homestay Murders

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Release date: May 12

This Bengali thriller series is about a group of strangers who get stuck in a secluded homestay. When one of them gets murdered, everyone is riled up and start confronting each other to unravel the truth.

Shot mostly in North Bengal, Homestay Murders features Sohini Sarkar and Saurav Das along others.

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 11

When family drama starts piling up for the Norwegian royal family, Princess Margrethe has to step up and find her footing. At the same time, the teen is in love and needs to handle her personal life too. How she does it forms the crux of this Netflix movie.

The teen drama stars Elli Müller Osborne, Ines Hoysæter Asserson and Mathias Storhoi in the lead.

The Mother

Where to watch: Netflix

Releases date: May 12

Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin, who has been hiding for years. But when she learns her daughter is in danger, she gets into action mode to save her.

Apart from Lopez, the movie features Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal.

Air

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 12

This Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starrer is about the multi-million dollar sneaker industry and how it started with Nike attempting to sign basketball superstar Michael Jordan in the mid '80s.

Directed by Affleck, the movie stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the sneaker salesman who signed Jordan for his deal with Nike.

Love Again

Theatrical release: May 12

A young woman dealing with her fiancé's death, strikes an unusual connection with a stranger when she starts sending romantic messages to her dead fiancé's old cell phone number.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the lead alongside Sam Heughan in this rom-com.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Theatrical release: May 12

Set in Lucknow, this romantic comedy stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the ultimate matchmaker whereas Neha Sharma plays Dimple who doesn't want to get married and keeps sabotaging her wedding plans.

IB 71

Theatrical release: May 12

Vidyut Jammwal plays an air force officer who is on a secret mission to stop an attack on India during the 1971 War.

Music School

Theatrical release: May 12

Music teacher (Shriya Saran) and drama teacher (Sharman Joshi) decide to orchestrate a show based on The Sound of Music in their school.

Do they succeed?

Chatrapathi

Theatrical release: May 12

An official remake of S S Rajamouli's Telugu film of the same name, this action entertainer marks the Hindi debut of Bellamkonda Srinivas, who stars alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kaathal: The Core

Theatrical release: May 11

Directed by Joe Baby, this Malayalam family drama stars Mammootty and Jyothika along with Lalu Alex and Muthumani.

Mammootty plays a politician; this is Jyothika's first collaboration with the veteran.

Custody

Theatrical release: May 12

This Telugu action thriller, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Arvind Swamy and Sampath Raj.

Pizza 3: The Mummy

Theatrical release: May 12

Pizza 3: The Mummy is the third installment in the successful Pizza franchise, and marks Mohan Govind' directorial debut.

The Tamil horror thriller stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan and Raveena Daha.

Fatafati

Theatrical release: May 12

Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee play the lead in this Bengali movie, which has a social message.

Ravrambha

Theatrical release: May 12

A Marathi period drama directed by Anup Jagdale, the movie revolves around a brave warrior Ravrambha Nimbalkar who dreams of Swaraj along with Shivaji Maharaj.

Anokhee

Theatrical release: May 12

This inspiring Gujarati movie is about a disabled girl who starts loving herself despite losing all the hope to live a happy life.