'Be Very Careful Of The Wolves'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anooradha Patel

Did you know that Kiara Advani is related to Ashok Kumar?

Kiara's co-star in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Ashok Kumar's granddaughter Anooradha Patel makes some interesting revelations in a multi-part interview with A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com.

Among the Ganguly family are those who have seen huge success and some have struggled. How did that impact you? What did you learn from their careers?

I am blessed to be born in the Ganguly family. I used to go for shoots with my grandfather Ashok Kumar. He was my inspiration.

He used to tell me, 'Don't waste time.'

When he came back home, he used to paint, practice homeopathy.

He used to treat patients for various ailments.

He cured a man with gangrene after the hospital told him that he would have to remove his leg.

One hospital in Mumbai has a ward named after my grandpa.

Even when I was ill, he used to give me medicine and I would feel better the next day.

I have all his books on homeopathy as well as his other writings on various topics.

IMAGE: Anooradha Patel with grandfather Ashok Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anooradha Patel

Can you share some memories about Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar and other members of your family?

When my grandmother died, Ashok Kumar was heartbroken. Kishore Kumar consoled him.

He sat with him and sang continuously for three hours to calm him down.

You know, there is a 20 year gap between them.

When Kishore Kumar wanted to sing, Ashok Kumar told him that his voice was not good enough.

One day when Kishore ran into the kitchen, he cut his toe accidentally with a floor knife which his mother was using to cut fish.

He started screaming so loudly that something happened to his vocal chords.

He came back to Mumbai and sang again for his elder brother. This time, Ashok Kumar told him that he was good.

Kishore Kumar always used to demand his payment in advance.

Once when the income tax authorities raided him, he told them, 'All my cash is up in the coconut trees. I have put it in the coconuts.'

Kishore Kumar's mother could play the harmonium with her toes. Such a talented family they are!

What was your relationship with Kishore Kumar like?

We enjoyed a very warm relationship. He used to call me Bharti ki beti.

He died young, only 58. I was 25 when he passed away.

One thing about the Ganguly brothers that very few people know?

They were so open and honest.

There were no curtains, no mind games.

They would speak their mind.

IMAGE: Anooradha Patel, right, with aunt Preeti Ganguly, left, and grandfather Ashok Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anooradha Patel

The incredible Saeed Jaffrey is your uncle.

Saeed uncle came to India to shoot for Gandhi.

He was very supportive of me.

He played my father in the movie, Phir Aayee Barsaat.

Which Ashok Kumar movie would you recommend for today's generation?

I would recommend Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. I have seen it nine times.

Your mother once told me that Ashok Kumar did not like the idea of her acting in films. How did he react when you entered the industry?

He was very strict with his daughters and granddaughters. He was very protective.

Preeti Ganguly (Anooradha's mother's younger sister) was the first girl in the family that he allowed to act.

When I first entered the industry, he told me, 'Be professional, and be very careful of the wolves.'

He made me sack my secretary once as he thought she was a bad influence in my life.

Once I had to play a blind girl and went to him for advice.

He told me that I should focus my eyes on my nose and that I would look like a blind girl. Such simple advice and it worked brilliantly.